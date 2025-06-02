Cargill tops global index for trans fat removal in edible oils
Cargill has secured the number one ranking on the inaugural Edible Oil Supplier Index 2025, published by the Access to Nutrition initiative (ATNi), for its leadership in eliminating industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) from its global edible oils portfolio — even in markets lacking regulatory mandates.
Cargill says the achievement underscores its long-standing efforts to improve the health profile of its offerings. In January 2024, the company reached full compliance with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guideline of no more than two grams of iTFAs per 100 grams of fats and oils.
One notable case is Chantilly, a bakery and confectionery brand in Mexico, which successfully reformulated its whipping cream products with Cargill’s support.
“Cargill provided the expertise and technology needed to solve crucial challenges such as maintaining the taste and texture our consumers and operators expect while preserving the functionality suitable for various culinary applications,” says Miriam Leticia Rodriguez Chigora, R&D leader at Chantilly.
ATNi’s assessment evaluated the eight largest global edible oil suppliers across 19 indicators within four categories. Cargill earned an overall score of 81.4% — significantly ahead of the second-highest scorer at 14.2% — and led in all measured areas.
The ranking recognizes the culmination of years of investment, innovation, and collaboration.
Since initiating its trans fat removal journey ahead of WHO’s 2018 REPLACE initiative, Cargill has invested millions in facility upgrades and dedicated extensive R&D to help customers reformulate. To date, the company has facilitated the removal of over 1.5 billion pounds of iTFA-containing products from the global food supply.
“Being recognized by ATNi reinforces our responsibility to lead with purpose—delivering safe, sustainable nutrition through the food and ingredient solutions we provide,” says David VandenEinde, vice president of R&D for Food North America at Cargill. “This achievement is the result of decades of innovation, close collaboration with customers like Chantilly, and investment in improved edible oil solutions.”
Despite WHO’s ongoing push, its 2024 progress report notes that only 53 countries — covering 46% of the global population — have adopted best practice iTFA limits. ATNi urges other suppliers to follow Cargill’s lead, citing its proactive policy advocacy and collaboration with health bodies to accelerate regulatory alignment worldwide.