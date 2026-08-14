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NNB Nutrition & Axiom Foods unveil PeptiClear plant protein for food and beverage innovation
Key takeaways
- NNB Nutrition and Axiom Foods partnered to launch PeptiClear, a clear hydrolyzed plant protein solving typical issues with plant-based options, such as off-flavors, grittiness, and opacity.
- They also introduced DL-185, a di-leucine peptide that clinical research shows drives 60% greater muscle protein synthesis and better strength gains than leucine.
- These functional ingredients enable protein inclusions in diverse dairy-free formats, such as ready-to-drink beverages, frozen desserts, snacks, and baked goods.
As demand for high-protein products spreads across the food and beverage industry, NNB Nutrition and Axiom Foods have introduced a new clear plant protein for flexible formulations, PeptiClear. The companies also launched DL-185, a form of di-leucine peptide that performs similarly to leucine for muscle building. The ingredients are designed to address traditional challenges among plant proteins of undesirable off-flavors, grittiness, and opacity.
The companies say these solutions support the formulation of next-generation protein products that are scalable, functional, and less dependent on constrained dairy supply chains.
According to NNB, PeptiClear hydrolyzed clear plant proteins deliver a significantly more neutral flavor profile, improved functionality, and exceptional solubility. This results in concentrated, clear protein ingredients that perform across applications where conventional plant proteins have historically struggled.
“NNB believes the future of protein isn’t about replacing whey, it’s about expanding the world’s ability to deliver high-quality protein across every food format,” says Dustin Elliott, chief brand officer at NNB.
“As consumer demand continues to outpace traditional dairy supply, the industry needs innovative solutions that combine functionality, scalability, and performance.”
These new protein ingredients can be incorporated into various products, including functional beverages, ready-to-drink products, ice cream and frozen desserts, condiments and dressings, sauces, confectionery, baked goods, high-protein snacks, and everyday functional foods.
Enhancing protein functionality
To complement the performance of PeptiClear, NNB and Axiom Foods also unveiled DL-185, a dietary di-leucine peptide created to enhance the anabolic potential of protein formulations.
DL-185 comprises two leucine molecules naturally linked together in peptide form. Similarly to leucine, it can be formulated into both dietary supplements and food products.
Clinical research demonstrated that DL-185 led to around 60% greater muscle protein synthesis in comparison to leucine.
Additionally, human clinical research showed that supplementing with DL-185 was associated with better strength improvements than equivalent-dose leucine supplementation in resistance-trained participants.
“When paired with PeptiClear’s advanced hydrolyzed plant proteins, DL-185 represents a novel approach to helping close the performance gap traditionally associated with plant-based protein formulations,” details NNB.
Diversifying protein advances
NNB underscores that the protein revolution has expanded beyond sports nutrition. Expanded protein content has reached virtually every product category, from beverages and bars to ice cream, snacks, dressings, baked goods, confectionery, ready-to-drink beverages, and everyday functional foods.
“As a result, manufacturers worldwide are facing tighter supply, rising costs, and increasing competition for available inventory,” states NNB. “Large multinational food companies often have the purchasing power and long-term contracts necessary to secure supply, while emerging brands and smaller manufacturers face growing barriers to entering the high-protein category.”
In recent category developments, Beyond (formerly Beyond Meat) entered the functional beverage segment with a new plant-based protein drink — branded Beyond Immerse. The Beyond Burger maker is now targeting protein diversification and faster-growth markets after years of declining revenue and weakened demand for plant-based meat alternatives in the US.
Last month, Nichols and The Hut Group Nutrition partnered to develop Myprotein Clear Whey Protein Water, a ready-to-drink range targeting consumer demand for health, wellness, and functional beverages. The range will launch in September 2026 in two flavors, Vimto and Raspberry Lemon.
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