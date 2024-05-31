May in review: Avian flu fears escalate, olive oil prices surge and alt-cocoa innovation ramps up
31 May 2024 --- In May, Kerry spoke to us about its solutions to alleviate price and supply challenges as the cocoa crisis rages on. The olive oil supply chain also felt the pinch as prices soared. And, vanilla exporters in Uganda called for the diversification of vanilla sourcing to avoid over-reliance on Madagascar. There were several regulatory-related stories as food formulators got ahead of the EU smoke flavoring ban. Meanwhile, the poultry industry united with other industry leaders in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.
Avian influenza was a hot topic this month as concerns mounted over its spread, notably as the virus showed up in some US cattle and H5N1 was detected in milk.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
South Korea stimulates cultivated meat growth with regulation-free special zone
South Korea set up a unique “regulation-free special zone” (RFSZ) where food tech firms can research and develop cultivated meat in a region with favorable regulatory exemptions to foster faster innovation and propel cellular agriculture-focused projects. Ten cell-cultivated food companies are housed in the RFSZ in Gyeongsangbuk-do, a province in South Korea, as part of the project. We caught up with some of them.
Smelling the smoke: EU flavoring ban spurs innovation in natural alternatives
Unilever, Sensient Flavors & Extracts Europe and the Kerry Group spoke to us about EU plans to ban several smoke flavorings commonly used in meat and cheese products and soups, sauces and snacks after food safety authorities linked the ingredients to genotoxicity health concerns. The phasing out of these artificial flavorings has forced food manufacturers to pursue alternatives, including natural solutions.
Olive oil prices climb as production falls to lowest levels in a decade
Extra virgin olive oil prices skyrocketed to an unprecedented level amid a wave of extreme weather events and high interest rates. The most influential olive markets in the EU — Bari (Italy), Chania (Greece) and Jaén (Spain) — are all affected, while global production has plummeted from 3.4 metric tons last year to 2.3 metric tons this year.
Safeguarding antibiotics: Poultry project unites industry leaders in fight against antimicrobial resistance
Key stakeholders in the poultry industry joined forces to support Antimicrobial Use Stewardship Principles as part of the Transform project. The initiative aims to advance sustainable solutions and farm practices that improve animal health so significantly that the risk of disease is considerably lower, animal production is higher and the need for use of antibiotics is significantly reduced. Project lead Annie Kneedler detailed the project’s aims to bolster poultry supply chains.
US government allocates US$200M to tackle avian flu spread and keep beef and milk supplies safe
The US Department of Agriculture revealed a series of measures to tackle the ongoing impact of avian flu (H5N1) in US dairy cattle. These include a cash injection of US$101 million for the prevention and treatment initiatives and up to US$28,000 per farm to enhance testing and biosecurity measures. Meanwhile, a Michigan State University-led project brought together veterinarian and dairy health epidemiologist experts specializing in transboundary infectious diseases in livestock to understand what’s happening in the country’s cattle sector.
The “yuk factor” challenge: Can insect eating become a social norm in Western diets?
Researchers found that consuming insect-based foods is generally “unappealing” to consumers in the UK, but incorporating insect-based flour into processed foods could help remove the “disgust factor” associated with them. A change in attitudes is needed as scientists see insects as protein-rich, potential avenues for more sustainable food production. However, there could be a long way to go before insect acceptance. We spoke to the co-author of the study. In more coverage on industrialized insect production, we also heard arguments for and against the movement from the International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed and Eurogroup for Animals.
Scientists develop bioengineered enzyme to create natural vanillin from plants
Japan-based scientists developed an enzyme that can convert ferulic acid from plant waste into vanillin, a flavor compound widely used in food and beverage products. We spoke to the lead researcher about this “breakthrough,” poised to address the challenges in the vanilla industry which is often hit by price fluctuations and volatile market dynamics.
Symrise’s “Secure Sourcing” program to boost raw material supply chains amid agricultural volatility
Symrise spoke to us about the launch of its Secure Sourcing program, an initiative designed to secure the supply of natural raw materials. This comes at a time when factors, including climate change and geopolitics, are impacting the production of agricultural raw materials and increasing the risk of supply shortages.
Kerry navigates soaring cocoa costs with solutions to reduce quantity mass while delivering authentic taste
Cocoa bean prices have skyrocketed by 300% over the last year with no signs of stabilizing, creating significant challenges for companies in the F&B industry. Kerry spoke to us about ramping up action to support businesses that must mitigate rising costs and navigate the current economic landscape while maintaining product integrity, consumer trust and satisfaction.
Vanilla vulnerabilities? Ugandan exporters urge supply diversification amid Madagascan monopoly
The Association of Vanilla Exporters of Uganda (Vanex) is imploring food and beverage brands to source vanilla from multiple countries of origin to avoid potential supply chain disruptions. The association, which promotes Ugandan vanilla as a world-class alternative to Madagascan vanilla, warns the vanilla supply chain must diversify to navigate government interference and unexpected weather events. We spoke to Vanex to find out more.
By Gaynor Selby