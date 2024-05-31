Biospringer innovates smoked yeast as F&B formulators get ahead of EU ban
31 May 2024 --- The EU’s recent decision to ban smoke flavorings has spurred innovation in natural alternatives, including Biospringer’s smoked yeast flavoring. The natural ingredient can be used to elevate taste profiles in a host of alternative protein products, snacks and ready meals to target consumers looking for “bolder taste experiences.”
Food Ingredients First catches up with Bénédicte Petton, EMEA marketing director at Biospringer by Lesaffre, to explore the smoke flavoring landscape, its challenges and the impact of tightening regulations on F&B innovators.
“Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier alternatives without compromising on flavor. This trend drives innovation in smoke flavors that can provide the desired taste while adhering to health guidelines.”
She cites Innova Market Insights and says 21% of consumers choose food with “smoky, grill, roasted or barbecue flavors” when they want to feel comforted and 14% seek indulgence. Some 11% opt for such flavors to feel cheerful or happy, while 11% want to feel stimulated.
Biospringer has developed Springer Signature SY101 — a new flavoring ingredient that provides a “rich and smoky note” in formulations, in line with consumers’ strong preference for clean label ingredients, she tells us.
Smoky but healthy
Petton highlights some key trends that drive innovation in smoked flavorings.
“According to Innova, the main trends where smoke flavors can be found in formulation are meat and fish analogs, snacks, ready meals or sauces. The rise of plant-based diets has led to the development of smoke flavors that enhance the taste of meat substitutes, providing a similar sensory experience to traditional smoked meats.”
“Products labeled as organic, non-GMO and free from artificial additives are gaining popularity,” she continues.
Biospringer’s smoke flavoring solution is derived from yeast through a “traditional smoking process,” ensuring it remains a clean label ingredient.
“Springer Signature SY101 can enhance the flavor profile of plant-based meats and dairy alternatives, providing a savory umami taste that mimics traditional smoked foods. It also contributes to healthier formulations, an important aspect for manufacturers.”
Elevating F&B appeal
According to Petton, F&B manufacturers can use Biospringer’s smoked yeast in snacks, seasoning, sauces, blends and analogs for meat, fish and dairy.
The smoked yeast can add a “unique flavor” to snacks like chips, nuts and popcorn, making them more appealing to consumers looking for stronger taste experiences.
In sauces, the ingredient can bring a “smoky touch” without the need for traditional smoking processes and processed meats to improve the taste of sausages while ensuring a consistent smoky flavor, she details.
However, she reveals that achieving the right balance between umami and smoked notes came with challenges.
“It was essential to ensure that each flavor element was harmonized to provide a rich and satisfying culinary experience without compromising the natural quality and the benefits of the product.”
Tightening regulations fuel innovation
Last year, the EFSA published “scientific advice” on the safety of eight smoke flavorings on the EU market and highlighted “concerns regarding genotoxicity” for the additives. Last month, EU member states endorsed a proposal from the European Commission not to renew the authorization of these flavorings for food, which manufacturers had earlier asked for.
This led to companies innovating to find natural alternatives that give consumers the desired tastes without food safety concerns.
Petton agrees that tightened European regulations will likely drive significant innovation.
“As manufacturers seek to comply with stricter guidelines, there will be increased investment in research and development of natural, clean label smoke flavors. This shift will not only meet regulatory requirements but also cater to the growing consumer preference for natural products.”
She expects to see more advanced techniques and sustainable practices used to produce natural smoke flavors, enhancing their quality and application range.
“Biospringer’s smoked yeast can help manufacturers stay compliant with tightening regulations on artificial additives, particularly in the European market,” she adds.
Anticipating future trends
Amid the looming EU smoked flavoring ban and consumer health concerns, Petton expects F&B stakeholders to extend their range of smoked flavors by using different types of wood and exploring natural options.
“This approach would not only diversify their product offerings but also align with the growing consumer demand for natural and varied flavor profiles.”
Meanwhile, Biospringer plans to expand its market presence globally, particularly in regions with high demand for natural and clean label ingredients.
“Following the launch of our product in the EMEA region, we have already seen enthusiasm from other regions such as North America,” she concludes.
By Insha Naureen