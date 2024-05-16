The “yuk factor” challenge: Can insect eating become a social norm in Western diets?
16 May 2024 --- Researchers have found that consuming insect-based foods is generally “unappealing” to consumers in the UK, but incorporating insect-based flour into processed foods could help remove the “disgust factor” associated with them. A change in attitudes is needed as scientists see insects as protein-rich, potential avenues for more sustainable food production that could reduce the consumers’ carbon footprint. However, there could be a long way to go before insect acceptance.
Food production accounts for up to a quarter of all human greenhouse gas emissions, of which livestock is a huge contributor, notes the De Montfort University, UK, study. Insects advocates say that farming and consuming insects such as crickets, flies and worms is a sustainable way to access proteins.
“The current levels of meat consumption are unsustainable, and insects are a more sustainable food source, which could help to address global food shortages and reduce the toll that sustainable farming has on the environment,” Dr. Maxine Sharps, co-author of the study, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Insects are high in protein and micronutrients and low in fat so they are a good replacement for the traditional protein sources from meat and fish.”
But if insects are to become a “mainstream part” of the Western diet, the disgust factor is one of the most important challenges to overcome.
“As our results have shown, only 13% of people were willing to consume insects regularly, and people are often disgusted by the idea, which is not a common practice in the UK. This will likely take time to become a social norm where people accept that it is a normal and common thing to do.”
The study looked into the factors that may affect willingness to consume insects and establish existing experience with insect-based food in the UK through an online survey of 603 UK adults (average age 34 years; 76% female) between 2019 and 2020.
The findings revealed younger respondents as “less willing” to give insects a try, joined by those with higher sensitivity to food disgust.
The researchers presented the study's findings at the recently concluded European Congress on Obesity in Venice, Italy.
Overcoming the “yuk” factor
As per the FAO, consuming insects could provide a solution to the double burden of obesity and malnutrition, being rich in energy, fat, protein and fiber and depending on the insect — good sources of zinc, calcium and iron.
Insects can also offer an alternative protein source to traditional meats. For example, a comparison of beef and mealworms shows that mealworms contain comparable mineral values and have a generally higher vitamin content.
However, in Western countries, where consuming insects is not common practice, it is generally considered to be “disgusting” and reserved as a novelty food.
During the survey, participants’ perceptions about insects’ taste or sensory properties were not generally favorable. Visual or smell appeal got low ratings as respondents anticipated lower levels of enjoyment, liking or sweetness and higher levels of savouriness, saltiness and bitterness.
Some 47% said they were not willing to consume insects regularly.
However, the researchers believe this attitude can be changed since “people are happy to eat lobster or crayfish despite their insect-like appearance.”
Encouraging wider adoption
Sharps sees powdered insect protein products as a way to encourage wider adoption of insect protein.
“Despite people in our study saying that they were more disgusted by the idea of powdered insects, they were more willing to try insects in this way. This may remove some of the disgust associated with consuming insects if the insect powder was included in foods and people could not actually see insects.”
“It could also be included in a number of different foods since the powder has the potential to be very versatile, for example, as a binding agent in burgers or added to sauces.”
She explains that people are more likely to try entomophagy (consuming insects) if the insects are incorporated into familiar foods and if the foods look and taste very similar to the original versions.
One example she highlights is blending insect flours into processed foods.
“This has been done successfully with rice products fortified with cricket or locust flours in other parts of the world.”
In the US, researchers previously isolated insect proteins from crickets, locusts and silkworm pupae to formulate insect powders. The essential amino acids in these products exceeded recommendations.
Government authorities and projects have also been driving innovations in insect-derived products.
yellow mealworms and derived products across its market. The move was welcomed by the International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed, which recently told Food Ingredients First that insect farming constitutes a localized and sustainable solution, which could complement the growing demand for meat, although animal protection groups have raised concerns.In 2021, the EU allowed the commercialization of dried
Potential solution to food security?
The researchers believe their findings have the potential to inform strategies to improve the attractiveness of insect consumption.
Focus on insect proteins is also expected to provide a potential agricultural solution to global food security and sustainability.
“Consuming insects could reduce the burden of the current traditional methods of farming on the climate and planetary health,” underscores Sharp.
When asked about her stance on consumers willingly trying insect-based foods, she notes: “It would take a while to get people used to the idea. People may be willing to try little samples initially, but getting them to purchase these foods either at supermarkets or restaurants may be challenging.”
She believes that “well-designed” marketing will help companies gain more consumer acceptance as consumers “get familiar” with their products.
The scientists are now exploring ways to raise the acceptability of insects as a protein source and the consumer barriers.
“We may also look at the role of social norms in regards to this food source in the future. It’s a very exciting area and we’re keen to really build on this initial study,” she concludes.
By Insha Naureen