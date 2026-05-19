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Kerry Dairy Ireland rebrands as Kinisla and unveils €300m investment plans
Key takeaways
- Kerry Dairy Ireland has rebranded as Kinisla and unveiled a €300 million (US$349 million) five-year investment plan to drive growth across its Consumer Foods and Nutritional Ingredients businesses.
- The strategy focuses on expanding manufacturing capability, innovation, and sustainability, including efforts to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and grow its Evolve RegenDairy program.
- The company will create more than 100 new roles over the next two years and is positioning snacking as a key growth driver.
Kerry Dairy Ireland has announced a corporate rebrand under the name “Kinisla,” while also unveiling a €300 million (US$349 million) five-year investment plan across its Consumer Foods and Nutritional Ingredients business divisions.
The new corporate identity is poised to “turbocharge” Kinisla’s innovation pipeline and marks the next phase of growth for the company. It also reinforces the company’s “bold outlook for the future,” while reflecting its return to Irish roots with the transition to full farmer ownership by 2035.
At the same time, Kinisla — a name which reflects the company’s farming heritage and Irish roots — has launched a five-year investment program aimed at bolstering quality, grass-fed dairy supply and accelerating growth, including Kinisla’s retail business, which incorporates the Cheesestrings, Dairygold, and Charleville Cheese brands.
More than a name change
The company plans to create over 100 new roles over the next two years to support its business growth and innovation strategies.
The investment will drive expansion by boosting manufacturing innovation, increasing operational capacity, and advancing sustainability efforts to cut Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.
It will also help expand the company’s Evolve RegenDairy program, an on-farm sustainability initiative focused on encouraging regenerative agriculture practices and strengthening the long-term environmental, social, and economic future of dairy farming.
“Important milestone”
The rebrand follows a landmark year for the business, after last year saw Kerry Co-Operative Creameries acquire a 70% shareholding in Kerry Dairy Ireland in 2025, marking the beginning of its transition toward a fully farmer-owned cooperative model by 2035. The move reinforced Kinisla’s commitment to supporting farmers and securing the future of high-quality Irish grass-fed dairy.
Chris Roberts, managing director, Consumer Foods at Kinisla, says: “This marks an important milestone for the business as we reveal our new corporate identity that reflects our heritage and our bold ambitions for the future. It signals our commitment to putting people back at the heart of the business: the dairy farmers who supply our grass-fed milk and the consumers who buy our brands.”
“Powered by people and shaped by the land, we are laser-focused on creating and supplying high-quality products that deliver on what consumers really want. This investment will turbocharge our innovation pipeline, strengthen our supply chain, and support our ambition to reimagine dairy and inspire what’s next for the category.”
Focus on snacking
Snacking will remain a major priority for the Consumer Foods business, driven by the strong performance of its market-leading brands, including Strings & Things Cheestrings, now the UK’s fastest-growing and most widely purchased cheese snack.
The wider Strings & Things range — featuring Yollies and new launch MunchMix — achieved a record £130 million (US$173.7 million) in retail sales over the past year.
As more consumers look for healthier, high-protein, and convenient snacks to suit busy lifestyles and health and nutrition goals, the company is continuing to invest in innovation-led products.
Recent launches, such as MunchMix and SMUG Dairy’s Cheese & Crunch snacks, highlight growing demand for nutritious dairy snacks that support well-being and mindful eating.
Kerry Group reported 3% volume growth, improved EBITDA margins from 17.1% to 17.9%, and 7.5% earnings growth in 2025, its first full year after selling Kerry Dairy Ireland. Growth was driven by demand for salt and sugar reduction products, fermentation-based taste systems, and natural sweetness technologies across snacks, bakery, and beverages.