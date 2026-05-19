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Armor Protéines highlights next-gen dairy innovation at Vitafoods Europe 2026
Key takeaways
- Armor Protéines showcased dairy proteins and bioactive ingredients at Vitafoods Europe 2026, focused on improving texture, stability, and nutritional performance in F&B formulations.
- The company highlighted precision fermentation as a key innovation area, presenting its fermentation-derived bovine lactoferrin for advanced nutrition applications.
- Armor Protéines emphasized growing demand in active, senior, infant, and medical nutrition, positioning its Protarmor and Vitalarmor ranges as solutions for high-protein, functional, and convenient products.
At Vitafoods Europe 2026, Armor Protéines showcased its latest advances in dairy-based functional ingredients and precision fermentation technologies, reinforcing its position as a strategic partner for manufacturers developing the next generation of nutrition-focused F&B products.
With growing demand for high-performance proteins, clean label functionality, and targeted health benefits, the company demonstrated how its expertise in milk fractionation helped brands improve both product performance and sensory appeal across applications ranging from dairy drinks to desserts.
“Today, manufacturers are looking for high-quality proteins, natural ingredients, and clearly targeted health benefits, while still delivering great taste and texture,” Nicolas Erabit of Armor Protéines told Food Ingredients First during an interview at the show.
Addressing texture and stability challenges
Armor Protéines presented a portfolio that included caseins, caseinates, whey proteins, hydrolysates, and bioactive ingredients designed to improve texture, mouthfeel, emulsification, and heat stability in demanding formulations.
According to the company, dairy drinks and desserts continue to present significant formulation challenges, particularly around protein instability, phase separation, sedimentation, and texture degradation during processing.
“Our caseinates, whey protein Oragel, and casein help address these issues by providing excellent heat stability for UHT processes, improved viscosity and creaminess, and stable emulsification,” Erabit explained.
The company said these functionalities enabled manufacturers to create products that remained stable, visually appealing, and enjoyable to consume, even under intensive industrial processing conditions.
Precision fermentation takes center stage
A major focus for Armor Protéines during Vitafoods Europe 2026 was precision fermentation — a technology the company said would significantly broaden opportunities for functional and bioactive ingredient development.
“Precision fermentation is a cutting-edge biotechnology that allows us to produce specific functional or bioactive ingredients through controlled fermentation processes,” Erabit said.
He added that the technology offered several advantages, including “high purity, scalable production, and reduced dependency on raw material variability.”
Armor Protéines also used the exhibition to present its fermentation-derived bovine lactoferrin, developed for advanced nutritional formulations and next-generation health-focused applications.
“We were very proud to present this year at Vitafoods our fermentation-derived bovine lactoferrin, developed for advanced formulations and next-generation nutritional solutions,” said Erabit.
Armor Protéines and Australian biotech company All G have established a joint venture to produce and commercialize human and bovine lactoferrin.
Focus on active, senior and medical nutrition
The company highlighted strong market momentum in active nutrition, senior nutrition, infant formula, medical nutrition, and convenient ready-to-drink formats.
To address these trends, Armor Protéines positioned its Protarmor and Vitalarmor ingredient ranges as multifunctional solutions combining nutritional performance with formulation efficiency.
“Protarmor whey proteins and caseins, along with our high-performance caseinates, deliver excellent texture, stability, and protein quality, particularly in drinks and desserts,” said Erabit.
Meanwhile, Vitalarmor Lactoferrin and the company’s bioactive portfolio were showcased for their potential to support formulations targeting digestive, immune, and muscle health benefits.
Armor Protéines also emphasized its investment in high-hygiene production capabilities and dry-mix quality ingredients, helping manufacturers meet rising expectations around traceability, food safety, and consistent performance.
“Thanks to our cutting-edge, high-hygiene facilities, we are able to offer dry-mix quality ingredients, ensuring high safety standards, full traceability, and consistent performance,” added Erabit.
As the nutrition sector continues evolving toward more functional, targeted, and consumer-centric formulations, Armor Protéines said dairy innovation — combined with precision fermentation — would play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of F&B development.