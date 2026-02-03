- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
ISM 2026 live: Valio highlights AI-driven, high-protein “permissible indulgence” in dairy innovations
Key takeaways
- Valio is showcasing the rise of “permissible indulgence” at ISM 2026 through dairy innovations across chocolate, biscuits, and frozen desserts.
- AI insights and enzymatic processes are enabling sugar reduction and lactose-free solutions.
- Growing demand for high-protein and portion-conscious products is shaping the next phase of dairy and indulgent snacking innovation.
Finnish dairy firm Valio is spotlighting the “permissible indulgence” megatrend at the ongoing ISM 2026 in Cologne, Germany (Feb 1-4), as consumers increasingly scan market shelves for F&B products that combine pleasure and positive nutrition.
The trend stems from conscious consumers demanding guilt-free products that taste indulgent while supporting their health needs — even in traditionally treat-led categories such as chocolate, biscuits, and ice cream.
This shift is pushing brands to move beyond the old “either/or mindset,” which Valio says is an example of how indulgence and nutrition can truly coexist. With increased focus on high-quality protein, lactose-free dairy ingredients, and improved sensory performance, manufacturers can create products that feel “genuinely indulgent” while delivering real nutritional value.
Food Ingredients First catches up with Katriina Leigh, customer development manager at Valio, to discuss how the permissible indulgence trend is evolving this year, and the impact of AI, high-protein demands, and sugar reduction on the latest dairy innovations.
“Consumers increasingly expect snacks that satisfy the need for an indulgent treat but deliver clear nutritional value. In the most advanced products, several benefits are now being layered together: protein, reduced sugar, and digestive comfort combined in formats like chocolate, biscuits, and frozen desserts,” says Leigh.
Such innovations create opportunities for manufacturers to bring “additional benefits to many existing indulgence categories,” further stretching well-being brands into product types previously associated with indulgence only, like mousse and ice cream.
Valio, which has net sales worth €2.3 billion (US$2.72 billion), is showcasing three application concepts at ISM 2026 — modern chocolate innovations, high-protein indulgence, and nutritious frozen desserts.
AI-powered and sugar reduction innovations
Valio’s modern chocolate innovations at the trade show include dark roasted white chocolate with a naturally caramelized, toffee-like flavor without added aromas or colorants; milk chocolate with 30% less sugar; lactose-free chocolate solutions; and AI-powered chocolate development.
“Valio has incorporated AI to define what consumers ultimately expect from chocolate. Source material included masses of consumer discussions from, for example, social media,” says Leigh.
“The verdict is that consumers wish to keep all the good and familiar taste and feel of chocolate, with added health benefits. Taste comes first for chocolate-loving consumers, and there is absolutely zero willingness to sacrifice it over health benefits.”
In the company’s dark roasted white chocolate, rich taste with “distinctive notes of caramel, toffee, and roasted flavors,” is achieved through the Maillard reaction, a chemical process between amino acids and reducing sugars that occurs when food is heated, producing brown colors and complex, savory flavors. The company uses its Valio Eila specialty milk powders for the process, Leigh explains.
She emphasizes that Valio offers better nutrition while maintaining taste in sugar-reduced solutions without using artificial sweeteners and lactose.
“Valio’s Eila milk powders offer interesting opportunities for natural sugar reduction while making lactose-free milk chocolate the new normal in the future. Valio Eila sugar reduction is based on their higher relative sweetness, achieved through enzymatic lactose hydrolysis. This meets the growing demand for chocolates supporting digestive wellness.”
Meeting high-protein demands
Valio’s second focus on the show floor is “high-protein indulgence,” which caters to the fast-growing category of high-protein treats, such as cookies and biscuits, caramel drinks, and convenient, ready-to-eat snacks that combine indulgence with nutrition.
High-protein treats are in demand as a focus on well-being and weight management has risen in recent times. Weight management medications like GLP-1 are accelerating a shift already underway in snacking — “smaller portions paired with higher expectations per serving,” says Leigh.
“As appetite suppression and portion awareness become more common, snacks are expected to deliver satiety, clear nutritional value, and convenience in more compact formats. This places new emphasis on protein quality and sensory performance, because enjoyment and comfort remain essential even when people eat less.”
Over 60% of Gen Z and Millennials include protein in their diets, but consumers seek a balance between health and indulgence, according to Innova Market Insights’ Top Global Flavor Trends 2026. Taste remains the ultimate deciding factor.
Leigh also points to an interest in proteins beyond weight management. “High protein products that deliver great taste are tempting for everyone, as exemplified by Valio’s PROfeel protein snacking product range.”
“The brand is growing in double digits in its home country and over ten other markets in Europe and the US. The US launch was particularly groundbreaking as there were no protein puddings in store shelves previously,” she adds.
What’s next in indulgent F&B?
In the future, Leigh anticipates an increasing trend of “personal nutrition,” which she defines as “products that fit everyone’s unique needs that change from day to day.”
How sweetness is delivered is one example. “Some consumers lean toward traditional sugar, some select artificial sweeteners, while others prefer sweet from ingredients like fruits and berries only,” she explains.
“We also expect consumer demand to turn toward multi-benefit products that offer fiber, vitamins, proteins, and gut comfort — all under one lid. Valio has created interesting consumer products like Valio Balans to ride the multi-benefit wave.”
The company offers a full range of milk powder solutions for manufacturers’ indulgent and nutritious snacking products. “Reducing sugar, increasing protein, or improving digestive tolerance all impact product performance, and this is where Valio’s expertise makes the difference,” Leigh concludes.
With additional reporting by Joshua Poole at ISM 2026 in Cologne, Germany