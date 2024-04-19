Kemin’s algae-derived beta-glucan ingredient secures European Novel Food status
19 Apr 2024 --- Kemin Industries reveals it received a Novel Food authorization from the European Commission for BetaVia Pure. According to the company, the authorization marks a milestone for Kemin and its efforts to provide innovative immune and gut health support solutions.
Derived from Kemin’s proprietary strain of the algae, Euglena gracilis, BetaVia Pure is a 95% beta 1,3 glucan paramylon ingredient.
BetaVia Pure is a high-purity beta-glucan made by a patented fermentation process. Kemin highlights that its neutral odor, color and small recommended dose make it versatile, easy to incorporate into many applications and suitable for daily health routines.
“The European Food Safety Authority conducted an extremely rigorous evaluation of the safety data on BetaVia Pure, and now receiving approval is a tremendous achievement that demonstrates the strength of the Novel Food dossier Kemin Human Nutrition and Health submitted to the European Commission,” says Pedro Vieira, vice president of Kemin Human Nutrition and Health Europe.
Expanding opportunities
The Novel Food authorization allows Kemin to market BetaVia Pure in specific food categories, including food supplements for various age groups. Kemin highlights that the authorization includes applications for children from three years of age and up.
Additionally, BetaVia Pure can be used in diet replacements for weight control and cereal bars for the general population. This authorization underscores the safety and efficacy of BetaVia Pure, supported by comprehensive proprietary data generated by Kemin’s Human Nutrition and Health business unit.
Moreover, the Novel Food authorization will last five years within the EU market. This authorization recognizes the extensive research and testing conducted by Kemin to establish the safety of BetaVia Pure. It solidifies its position as a leading immune and gut health solutions provider.
Vieira adds that the authorization “finally allows us to offer BetaVia Pure to the EU, one of the key markets for Kemin Human Nutrition and Health.”
BetaVia has already gained regulatory approval in numerous countries worldwide, including the US, Brazil, Japan and China.
BetaVia Pure also adheres to various dietary requirements and preferences, including GRAS, kosher, halal, vegetarian, gluten-free, allergen-free and non-GMO.
Furthermore, Kemin Industries spotlights that as it expands its global footprint, the Novel Food authorization for BetaVia Pure represents an opportunity to offer innovative solutions for consumers seeking to naturally support their immune and gut health.
Edited by William Bradford Nichols