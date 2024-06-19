Roquette taps into better-for-you concepts with fiber-rich and sugar-free mocktail
19 Jun 2024 --- Plant-based ingredients formulator Roquette will showcase its sugar-free, fiber-enriched Paloma Mocktail and a protein-fortified coconut milk beverage containing Nutralys Fava S900M fava bean protein isolate at the upcoming IFT FIRST event in Chicago (July 14-17).
This comes on the heels of the Nutralys range’s recent expansion in Europe and North America.
At the event, Roquette will allow visitors to taste its better-for-you concepts that “pack a nutritious punch” to highlight the theme of ‘Plant Positivity.’
“From coconut milk made with its new Nutralys Fava S900M fava bean protein isolate ingredient, to creamy protein shakes fortified with Nutralys Pea S854F soluble pea protein, Roquette has cooked up recipes that demonstrate the versatility, quality and ease-of-use of its ingredients — and all concepts are available to taste on the stand,” underscores the company.
The “taste of science”
Anke Golde, head of customer technical services Food & Nutrition Americas at Roquette, will host a “Taste of Science” session - ‘Plant Positivity: High Fiber Happy Hours’, delving into the science behind the company’s Paloma Mocktail concept.
The Paloma Mocktail is formulated with Nutriose FM06 soluble fiber from non-GMO corn and is claimed to be sugar-free, alcohol-free and rich in dietary fiber.
The beverage’s refreshing taste and smooth texture highlight how nutrition and flavor can come together in a trendy, ready-to-mix beverage.
“Paloma Mocktail is a light, refreshing beverage that is ready in seconds and showcases Nutriose FM06 for its excellent solubility, neutrality and smooth texture,” explains Golde.
“It also provides a perfect blend of clean label convenience, delightful taste and nutritional benefits.”
The company will also serve samples of the Paloma Mocktail during Roquette’s daily ‘mocktail hour’ at the trade show.
Fostering positive nutrition
Golde believes that plant-based ingredients are key to fostering positive nutrition in various applications.
“Our commitment to ‘Plant Positivity’ means leveraging our extensive market knowledge, high-quality ingredients and exceptional application expertise to help food manufacturers and formulators create products that captivate and satisfy,” she notes.
According to the company, the Nutralys Fava S900M isolate can meet 90% protein content in products such as meat substitutes, non-dairy alternatives and baked goods.
Fava beans share some key similarities with peas, allowing Roquette to offer a broader range of functional solutions for various applications, the company previously told Food Ingredients First.