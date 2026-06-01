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How IFF’s Food Ingredients sale could impact the industry
Key takeaways
- IFF’s sale of its Food Ingredients business reflects a broader industry shift toward portfolio simplification, as major ingredients companies focus on higher-growth, higher-margin businesses.
- The deal strengthens CVC’s position in food ingredients and highlights growing private equity interest in the sector.
- The key question is what CVC does next: whether it accelerates investment, pursues acquisitions or reshapes the business.
IFF’s US$4.3 billion sale of its Food Ingredients business to CVC Capital Partners is one of the largest ingredients sector transactions in recent years.
While the deal is expected to strengthen IFF’s balance sheet and provide CVC with a sizable ingredients platform, its wider implications for competitors, customers, and investors are still emerging.
As the industry digests the transaction, attention is turning to what it means for competitors, food manufacturers, and potential acquisition targets.
IFF gains financial flexibility
For IFF, the deal marks another step in a multi-year effort to streamline its portfolio and focus on businesses where it sees stronger growth opportunities, notably flavors, fragrances, and biosciences.
The company expects approximately US$3.8 billion in net proceeds and has said the funds will be used for debt reduction, share repurchases, and investment in its core operations.
Announcing the transaction, IFF’s CEO Erik Fyrwald described the sale as “an important strategic milestone” that will allow the company to further concentrate resources on its Taste, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions businesses.
IFF recently opened a vanilla innovation center in Madagascar to enhance its ability to “innovate at origin” by tracking vanilla’s journey from extraction to flavor creation.
The divestment follows a broader restructuring effort that has included multiple asset sales since the merger with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences business in 2021.
CVC acquires a large-scale ingredients platform
For CVC, the acquisition provides immediate scale in food ingredients.
The business generated approximately US$3.3 billion in revenue in 2025 and supplies ingredients used across a range of food and beverage applications, including texturants, emulsifiers, and sweetening solutions.
In announcing the acquisition, CVC highlighted the business’s technical capabilities, global footprint, and customer relationships.
“The business has built a strong position in an attractive, resilient sector supported by long-term growth trends,” said Lorne Somerville, managing partner and co-head of North American Private Equity at CVC.
The acquisition also reflects continued private equity interest in food ingredients and nutrition assets, particularly businesses with established market positions and exposure to long-term food consumption trends.
Competitors may reassess the market
The transaction could prompt renewed attention on competitive positioning across the ingredients sector.
Companies including Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group, and dsm-firmenich all compete in categories that overlap to varying degrees with the Food Ingredients business.
One question is whether ownership by a private equity firm will alter IFF’s strategic priorities. Industry observers will be watching for signs of additional investment, portfolio expansion, or acquisition activity once the transaction closes.
The deal may also reinforce broader discussions around portfolio optimization, an issue that has become increasingly prominent across the ingredients and specialty chemicals industries.
Ingredion is in talks with Tate & Lyle over a possible takeover, although there is currently no certainty that an offer will be made for the British food ingredients company.
Potential implications for acquisition activity
Another area of interest is whether the Food Ingredients acquisition will lead to further consolidation.
Private equity firms frequently use large platform acquisitions as foundations for future growth initiatives, including bolt-on acquisitions and geographic expansion.
CVC has not announced any acquisition plans related to the business, but the scale of the platform is likely to generate speculation about opportunities in adjacent ingredient categories.
As a result, the transaction may attract increased attention to independent ingredient companies and other businesses operating in related segments.
Customers watching execution
For food and beverage manufacturers, the immediate impact is expected to be limited.
Both IFF and CVC have emphasized continuity, and IFF will retain a 10% ownership stake following completion of the transaction.
However, customers will be closely monitoring how the business evolves as a standalone operation. Areas of interest may include innovation priorities, investment levels, customer support, and product portfolio development.
Whether customers ultimately experience significant changes will depend largely on strategic decisions made after the transaction closes.
A signal for the broader ingredients sector
Beyond the immediate parties involved, the transaction provides an indication of how the ingredients industry is evolving.
Large companies continue to evaluate portfolio composition, investors remain interested in specialized ingredients assets, and private equity firms are increasingly willing to pursue sizable transactions in the sector.
The long-term significance of the IFF-CVC deal will depend on what happens next. But the transaction has already become a notable example of the strategic realignment taking place across the global food ingredients industry.
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