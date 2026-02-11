- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
GLP-1 reshapes UK consumption: Why is dairy positioned to win?
Key takeaways
- GLP-1 users eat less overall but prioritize high-protein, nutrient-dense dairy such as yogurt, cottage cheese, and whey to support satiety and muscle retention.
- Supermarkets and brands are launching smaller portions and reformulated low-fat, high-protein dairy products to align with GLP-1-driven demand for efficient, functional nutrition.
- With GLP-1 adoption expected to rise, UK dairy producers have an opportunity to innovate in whey, cultured dairy, and smaller, functional formats aligned to “less but better” eating habits.
Analysis from the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) finds that the increased use of weight loss and appetite-suppressant drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro presents key opportunities for the country’s dairy industry. The research comes amid rising GLP-1 adoption, which is heavily influencing how protein-rich products like milk, cream, yogurt, and cottage cheese feature in diets, as consumers seek F&B that delivers more nutrition per bite.
GLP-1 drugs are used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. They work by slowing digestion, suppressing appetite, altering taste perception, reducing “food noise,” and calming cravings.
As the number of GLP-1 users rises across the UK, the need for more fortified, nutrient-dense F&B options is growing. Retailers and big brands are also responding by introducing reduced-sized, high-protein meal offerings in stores, while the foodservice industry is including GLP-1 targeted lighter bites and snacks on menus.
But how is the GLP-1 movement — which is increasingly being considered a structural change in consumption habits and purchasing decisions, rather than a short-term trend — impacting dairy?
GLP-1 drugs play to dairy’s strengths
GLP-1 use shifts consumers toward eating fewer calories but prioritizing foods that deliver high-quality protein and essential nutrients, playing directly to dairy’s inherent strengths. Products like milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, and whey offer complete, highly bioavailable protein in convenient formats, making dairy an efficient way for GLP-1 users to meet protein needs in smaller portions.
GLP-1 users are pushing for more protein per calorie for better satiety. Moreover, GLP-1 users are aware that losing muscle mass is part of weight loss, which accelerates the need for high-quality protein options.
Although data is lacking on the actual number of people using GLP-1 jabs in the UK, which many believe is mostly through private prescriptions, some forecasts suggest that around 4.1% of UK households are already using these medications. There is substantial potential for this uptake to surge in the years ahead.
GLP-1 user base set to grow
Two-thirds of adults in England are classed as overweight and more than a quarter as obese. The UK also has a high level of GLP-1 users accessing the drugs through private prescriptions.
Several dairy categories can benefit from the fact that GLP-1 users typically consume fewer calories but place greater emphasis on nutrient-dense, protein-rich foods.
AHDB’s analysis shows increasing demand for high-protein yogurts, while cottage cheese has grown steadily. GLP-1 usage is expected to accelerate this trajectory further.
Standard plain yogurt from cow’s milk grew by 19.6% year-on-year, while fat-free yogurt from cow’s milk saw the greatest actual growth, with a 12.9% increase and an additional 4.3m kilos purchased year-on-year in the UK.
GLP-1 trends in the US
Similar patterns are emerging in the UK as in the US, where GLP-1 is used at higher rates and has a notably different national healthcare system from that of the UK.
AHDB looks at a recent Rabobank report on a study conducted by Cornell University, US, which says the surge in usage of “GLP-1-style” weight loss medications is seeing a “ripple effect” begin to unfold, impacting eating patterns in several countries. In the report, entitled “Every bite counts: GLP-1s and the future of food,” the agribusiness bank finds that “weight loss medications mark a turning point for food consumption.”
Annabel Twinberrow, analyst at AHDB, tells Food Ingredients First: “Although the US takes a different approach to healthcare and its rate of obesity is higher, we can take learnings from their markets when predicting dairy consumption changes related to weight-loss medications.”
“A Rabobank report on a study conducted by Cornell University and Numerator found that US households with at least one GLP-1 user reduced their total grocery spend by around 6% within six months. High-fat categories such as cheese, butter, and ice cream declined, while cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, and whey-based protein beverages have seen growth.”
“The F&B industry (UK) is responding to the growing demand for GLP-1 with new product launches in 2026. M&S, Co-op, and Morrisons have all launched new private label ranges focussing on high-protein, high-fiber and portion control sizes suitable for GLP-1 users. Greggs has also launched a new selection of foods, including smaller portions and high-protein alternatives, for those consumers focusing more on health needs.”
Twinberrow points to the latest retail data, which shows that butter has been in decline as a whole category, but block butter has been in growth as a sub-category.
“It is important to consider the rising awareness of ultra-processed foods and nutritional importance of whole foods as a health trend impacting sales. Additionally, while the milk category has been in volume decline, whole milk has seen growth,” she says.
Widespread behavioral change
Dairy manufacturers are expected to follow the pattern of many UK retailers, which have already launched pre-packed, smaller portion ready meals with reformulated low-fat or high-protein variants, targeting consumers using GLP-1 medication. The UK dairy sector is now sharpening its focus on new product development centered on whey and cultured dairy.
“Dairy is well placed to respond to the ‘less but better consumption mindset seen among GLP-1 users. For dairy, the opportunity lies in strategically aligning with consumer priorities: health, protein, and high-quality nutrition in smaller, more meaningful portions, and continuing to innovate and invest in the right areas. However, it will be key to invest in local processing capacity for purified whey products for British dairy to capitalize on the opportunity fully,” says Twinberrow.
“The UK dairy industry is well-positioned to respond, particularly by leaning into its protein-rich whey products. However, the nutritional value of dairy needs to be well communicated, and raw ingredients alone may not be enough.”
“Providing nutritionally complete, convenient, pre-packed dairy options with attention to portion sizes will be key to winning these consumers. Fortified products with added vitamins and minerals, positioned as nutrient dense, can be expected to perform well, catering to shoppers who need adequate nutrition on a reduced appetite.”
GLP-1 usage is set to build further as policy shifts, accessibility increases, and new variants of the drug emerge, including oral options, adds Twinberrow.