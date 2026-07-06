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IFT FIRST 2026: FoodChain ID unpacks Mentor AI’s expanded impact assessment capabilities
Key takeaways
- FoodChain ID debuts Mentor AI’s next phase with automated impact assessment across product portfolios at IFT FIRST 2026.
- Mentor AI acts as a preventive innovation layer and cost-optimization specialist during NPD and reformulation.
- Automated impact assessment lets manufacturers evaluate “what if” scenarios across hundreds of products in minutes.
At IFT FIRST in Chicago, FoodChain ID will showcase the next phase of its connected intelligence framework with live demos of its Mentor AI platform. At the US-based tradeshow (July 12–15), the company will preview Mentor’s AI innovations, including real-time regulatory and market intelligence monitoring.
Wes Frierson, FoodChain ID’s VP of enterprise solutions, speaks with Food Ingredients First about how Mentor acts as both a preventive layer during product development and a built-in cost-optimization specialist. He also reveals why traceability “down to the specific regulation cited” is non-negotiable for compliance decisions.
“Mentor delivers return on investment in two concrete ways,” explains Frierson. “On the innovation side, it acts as a preventive layer during product development and scale-up, flagging complex risks — like a unique ingredient combination that has historically created shelf life or performance issues for a new product going into production — before they cause costly delays.”
“A six-week delay to market can meaningfully disrupt inventory turnover and go-to-market timing. Mentor is built to surface those risks early enough for R&D and product development teams to act on them.”
AI automated impact assessment
Mentor was FoodChain ID’s first commercial AI product. The platform serves clients from global F&B manufacturers to mid-sized specialty food and ingredient producers. Frierson says Mentor taps into a company’s internal knowledge to flag risks and opportunities during innovation and reformulation. It also highlights best practices and embeds fresh learnings organization-wide.
“We’re now moving Mentor into its next phase by adding automated impact assessment capabilities that can work across the portfolio, providing deep insight on ‘what if’ scenarios that give teams a clearer view of how a given change might affect dozens or even hundreds of products,” says Frierson. “This allows leaders to make confident decisions with the kind of deep understanding that would have required weeks or months of research in the past.”
“Our customers are excited because this is moving past automating today’s work and providing a completely new organizational capability that empowers our customers to discover and validate opportunities in minutes that traditionally would not have been practical to explore.”
Evidence-based suggestions
Looking at value engineering, Frierson says that Mentor acts as an embedded team of experts dedicated to cutting costs. He adds that for a product like salad dressing, it produces precise, evidence-based suggestions on ingredients or methods. It can aid in formulation decisions, like swapping in a blend oil that reduces raw material spend, while preserving performance and regulatory standing.
Additionally, he states that this points manufacturers toward the cheapest possible formulation without compromising quality. Mentor makes it simple to capture the knowledge and techniques usually held by specialists, then applies those insights and proven practices automatically and early, tailored to each initiative's specific circumstances and goals.
“More broadly, Mentor helps organizations resolve the tension between innovation and maintenance work that many large manufacturers face, freeing up time and resources to focus on revenue-driving work, by promoting ‘right first time’ decision-making efficiency across the board,” says Frierson.
Addressing recurring challenges
Frierson points out that traceability has long defined the company’s operations. He notes that this predates AI. Therefore, he says FoodChain ID holds its AI recommendations to that same standard.
According to Frierson, this begins with accurate, expert-validated data that addresses broad, nuanced global regulations, and ensures every recommendation rests on a foundation that the company’s in-house domain specialists have already verified.
“We’ve also built AI-based approaches specifically tuned for regulatory and compliance nuances of the F&B industry, rather than relying on general-purpose models,” Frierson underscores. “Our approach focuses on evidence-based outcomes and decision traceability, because we understand that there is very little value, even if it’s correct, if you can’t trust and verify how it was produced.”
Moreover, he says the company’s AI Innovation Lab currently supports regulatory compliance, product innovation, and commercialization efforts. Through these efforts, Frierson says the team found that the highest-value use cases address three recurring, interconnected challenges that customers repeatedly describe.
The first involves complex, constantly shifting data, where the sheer volume and evolving nature of required knowledge make identifying what genuinely matters difficult. The second reflects a customer’s desire to become “risk navigators” rather than “risk mitigators.” Manufacturers already work at hard mitigating risk. Frierson says that what they truly need is the capacity to survey the entire risk landscape and prioritize urgent issues.
The third challenge concerns information asymmetry. He states that since R&D, regulatory, and manufacturing teams hold different fragments of one picture, alignment is essential.
“More broadly, what we have learned through our direct pilot work with customers is that the biggest opportunity here is to not just automate, but to transform the overall ways of working,” Frierson emphasizes. “The biggest barrier to getting to that type of transformation is not being able to adjust our ambitions and approaches.”
“In our pilots, we constantly have to challenge our customers to think bigger. For instance, an automation that can help find a problem or opportunity early in the cycle is valuable, but this latest generation of technology can do more than that. We should expect our tools to not just tell us there’s an issue, but to provide thoughtful, context-specific options on how to proceed and what the impact of those decisions will mean.”
Hands-on stations
At booth 210 during IFT FIRST 2026, visitors can explore Mentor and the company’s other AI innovations up close through scheduled presentations and interactive demos. Four in-booth presentations will be delivered by the company’s experts and innovators. In addition, demo stations in the booth will let attendees engage with the technology more deeply, whether in groups or individually.
“These stations will include a live demo of Mentor and its continued expansion, as well as a look at our other new AI innovations, including intelligence monitoring that anticipates regulatory and market changes in real time, helping companies build greater resilience in a constantly shifting market,” Frierson concludes.
“We’ll also be previewing some innovations we haven’t released yet, gathering feedback directly from the community as part of our AI Innovation Lab.”