Sensory science: ADM explores consumer wellness perceptions through color and flavor cues
Consumer habits and purchases are signaling a strong shift toward increasingly intentional healthy choices, according to a new report by ADM. While 80% of consumers drink a hot beverage once a week, 72% eat dairy yogurt to boost health and wellness. The insights reveal that sleep, relaxation, and emotional well-being are rising sharply on the buyer agenda.
Growing interest in functional foods is also shaping how consumers perceive ingredients, flavors, and even product formats. Food Ingredients First sits down with Jennifer Zhou, global senior director, Product Marketing, Flavors & Citrus, at ADM, to unpack the findings and what they mean for industry innovation.
“The influx of consumer demand for functional F&B stems from the desire for everyday products to provide added wellness benefits. Our research shows that hot drinks, dairy yogurt, and savory snacks are the top formats consumers most regularly reach for to support their health,” says Zhou.
“The sensory experience remains a key aspect that keeps consumers returning for more — modern consumers want comfort, indulgence, and support for their wellness goals.”
The potential of citrus
ADM’s research foregrounds flavor and color in functional innovation, identifying citrus, particularly orange, as a top-performing taste across all ten wellness benefit categories. Zhou unpacks what makes it so effective as a functional flavor cue.
“Every consumer has a connection to citrus. Whether it’s nostalgic or related to the taste of fresh fruit, citrus is familiar and memorable, making it approachable and enjoyable. The versatility and familiarity of citrus profiles — particularly orange — make citrus especially appealing.”
She notes that citrus is an effective flavor that signals health and wellness in various applications and can have a mood-changing effect. “It can be perceived as energizing when consumers are tired, or as comforting when used in a hot tea. Citrus can also be sweet and comforting as a treat to lift one’s mood.”
“From punchy, zesty profiles for energy and hydration drinks to creamy, dessert-like notes aligning with drinkable yogurts, there is an opportunity to bring orange flavors into a wide range of wellness products.”
Zhou says ADM’s advanced tech can help brands “unlock citrus to its full potential” across functional F&B.
“The Corefold citrus oil technology uses proprietary separation technologies and concentration methods to focus on the core part of citrus oil. This enables us to amplify the molecules responsible for impact and mouthfeel and capture top notes for freshness and aroma.”
Eating with eyes
Color also plays a crucial role in shaping perception, especially as consumers associate specific hues with functional benefits. According to the company, orange and green are repeatedly linked to vitality, immune health, and energy.
However, a changing regulatory landscape, with lawmakers cracking down on artificial additives, has also impacted associations and innovation.
“Consumers are more closely scrutinizing the color source than ever before. Packaging highlighting ‘colors from plant sources’ or ‘no artificial colors’ may capture the attention of health-conscious consumers,” says Zhou.
“We addressed a crucial industry need by developing a blue shade derived from a natural source, replacing FD&C blue No.1. Our blue hues arederived from the Amazonian huito fruit, are heat-, light-, and acid-stable, and stay true blue in low-, mid-, and neutral pH systems. In addition to supporting blue shades, it creates sought-after purples and greens.”
Comprehensive health support
ADM is also investing in functional ingredient systems that blend scientific efficacy with emotional and sensory cues, particularly in sleep support and emotional balance. Zhou cites ADM’s use of Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305, a clinically documented postbiotic that supports sleep benefits and relaxation.
“Our research reflects the growing consumer desire for solutions supporting better sleep quality and relaxation amidst current stressors. Globally, 70% of consumers wish to improve their relaxation and sleep.”
“Blue is the most commonly associated color for F&B targeting relaxation and sleep, followed closely by purple. Honey’s familiar and soothing notes will most likely draw in consumers for flavors.”
When it comes to formats, ADM recognizes that consumers prefer functional formulations in everyday products. The company responds to convenience trends with a “full system approach.”
“Additionally, our acquisition of Revela Foods has opened up new possibilities, particularly with dairy-type flavor tonalities. Our consumer research indicates that dairy and cream flavors are associated with products for bone health support. Imagine a functional popcorn snack pack with a dairy-free cheesy seasoning with pre-, pro-, and postbiotics benefits.”
As demand for tailored wellness expands, ADM is directing significant R&D into microbiome-linked health outcomes. Zhou tells us the company’s network of over 140 scientists and technicians is advancing research into the gut-brain and gut-muscle axes, postbiotic resilience, and emotional well-being.
“There is an incredible opportunity to meet consumers where they are on their wellness journeys through convenient and tasty functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements,” she concludes.