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EU “veggie burger” fight returns as MEPs seek wider naming ban
Key takeaways
- EU lawmakers are reopening the debate over restricting plant-based terms such as “burger,” “sausage,” and “nugget.”
- The move follows new EU meat-naming rules that apply from 2029 but leave those terms available for plant-based foods.
- Beyond has flagged the proposed changes as a regulatory risk, with AGRI set to examine the amendments on September 2.
The EU is heading toward another battle over whether plant-based foods can use familiar meat-related names, just weeks after lawmakers finalized rules that deliberately left terms such as “burger,” “sausage,” and “nugget” available to alternative protein makers.
New amendments tabled in the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) would expand the bloc’s protected meat terminology to include “burger,” “hamburger,” “sausage,” “nugget,” “schnitzel,” “meatball,” and other names. The amendments form part of the post-2027 Common Market Organization (CMO) reform and are due to be examined by AGRI on September 2.
The latest push reopens an issue EU institutions appeared to have largely settled earlier this year.
In March, the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission reached a compromise reserving 31 terms, including “beef,” “chicken,” “bacon,” “steak,” and “liver,” for meat products, while keeping format-based descriptions such as “burger,” “sausage,” and “nugget” available for plant-based alternatives.
Food Ingredients First reported on the compromise in March, when plant-based groups warned that the restrictions would still trigger rebranding, packaging changes, and compliance costs.
Regulation (EU) 2026/1739 was published in the EU’s Official Journal on July 29 and entered into force on August 18. Its meat-designation provisions apply from August 19, 2029.
Reopening the terminology list
The new amendments were filed in July after AGRI rapporteur Eric Sargiacomo, S&D-France, proposed removing meat-designation provisions from the broader post-2027 CMO file because the issue had already been addressed through separate legislation.
Several lawmakers from the European People’s Party, European Conservatives and Reformists, and Patriots for Europe are now seeking to put wider restrictions back in.
One amendment from French EPP lawmaker Céline Imart proposes reserving a broad group of processed-meat names, including “burger,” “hamburger,” “sausage,” “chorizo,” “salami,” “pepperoni,” “ham,” “meatball,” “minced meat,” “patty,” “nugget,” “schnitzel,” “meatloaf,” “pastrami,” “fillet,” and “liver.”
The European Alliance for Plant-based Foods renewed its opposition on August 26, arguing that further restrictions would penalize manufacturers, farmers, and consumers, while creating instability for the sector and running counter to the EU’s Protein Action Plan.
The dispute follows repeated political battles over the issue. We covered the parliament’s rejection of an earlier “veggie burger” ban in 2020, before lawmakers reversed course in October 2025 and backed restrictions covering terms including “burger” and “sausage.”
Beyond Meat flags regulatory exposure
Beyond Meat, which now brands itself as Beyond, has also been tracking the renewed push.
In its quarterly report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, the company said amendments had “reportedly been proposed” to reinstate meat-designation provisions and extend restrictions to “burger” and “sausage,” which are not reserved under Regulation 2026/1739.
The debate has direct commercial implications for the company, whose core trademarks include Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage. Beyond warned investors that regulatory uncertainty around labeling and marketing practices in Europe could negatively affect its ability to expand distribution.
The filing also details a dispute in Belgium, where authorities have challenged a retailer selling Beyond products over the use of terms including “gehakt” (“mince”) and “burger.” Beyond says it believes it has a defensible position and is monitoring the proceedings.
Europe also remains commercially important for the company. Beyond’s international retail revenue rose 16.5% year over year in its second quarter, with increased sales of burger and chicken products in European markets and the UK helping drive volume growth.
Timeline: EU plant-based naming dispute
October 2020: European Parliament rejects restrictions on names such as “burger” and “sausage” for plant-based foods.
October 8, 2025: Parliament backs restrictions on meat-related terminology.
March 5, 2026: Negotiators reach a compromise protecting 31 terms while sparing “burger,” “sausage,” and “nugget.”
July 2026: New amendments seek to reopen the issue and add further protected terms.
August 18: Regulation 2026/1739 enters into force.
September 2: AGRI is scheduled to examine the amendments.
December 1: AGRI is expected to vote on the broader CMO reform, with a plenary vote expected in early 2027.
If the amendments survive the committee process, European lawmakers could find themselves debating the “veggie burger” question for a third major round, even as food businesses begin preparing for naming rules finalized only weeks ago.
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