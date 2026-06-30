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EIT Food unveils 2026 accelerator cohort to advance agri-food technologies
Key takeaways
- EIT Food selects 65 start-ups for its 2026 Food Accelerator Network, supporting innovations across biotech, digital farming, circular food systems, and low-carbon supply chains.
- The accelerator emphasizes technology validation and industry collaboration, connecting start-ups with research organizations, investors, and major food companies to accelerate commercialization.
- The initiative reflects a broader shift in Europe’s agri-food sector toward demand-driven, market-ready innovation that addresses sustainability, resilience, and food security challenges.
Europe’s agri-food innovation ecosystem is entering a new phase focused on scaling and real-world impact. There is increasing emphasis on turning early-stage research and breakthrough ideas into commercially viable solutions.
Against a backdrop of climate pressure, shifting consumer expectations, and tightening investment conditions, programs that connect start-ups with corporates and research institutions are becoming central to how food system innovation actually reaches the market.
The latest cohort of 65 start-ups selected for the EIT Food Accelerator Network reflects the breadth of innovation currently emerging across Europe, spanning biotech ingredients, digital and autonomous farming systems, circular food solutions, and low-carbon supply chains.
Preparing for commercial growth
With specialized hubs across six countries and direct engagement with major industry players, including Bayer, Cargill, Danone, Mars, and Mondelēz International, the program is designed to move ideas beyond the lab and into real-world application.
Each hub focuses on a key area shaping the future of food, including water-smart agri-food systems in Catania (Italy), circular food solutions in Helsinki (Finland), low-carbon and smart supply chains in Munich (Germany), biotech ingredients and processes in Paris (France), digital and autonomous farming in Wageningen (Netherlands), and climate-resilient agriculture in Warsaw (Poland).
At the same time, the way innovation happens in the food system is changing. Large food companies are increasingly setting out specific challenges for start-ups to solve, rather than just scouting new ideas. In response, start-ups are expected to show that their technology works, and crucially, that it is backed by evidence, meets regulatory requirements, and can realistically be scaled in the market.
Overall, this reflects a shift toward more practical, results-driven innovation in agri-food.
Scaling food innovation
Benoît Buntinx, director of business creation at EIT Food, explains that the program differs from traditional accelerators by placing technology validation at the center of its support model.
Rather than focusing solely on business development or fundraising, participating start-ups receive tailored technology roadmaps, opportunities to validate their solutions, access to research and technology organizations, and direct collaboration with corporate partners through open innovation challenges.
“Transforming the global food system requires the synchronized strength of our entire innovation network. By connecting these 65 start-ups with world-class research institutions, market gatekeepers, and specialized investors, we provide the ecosystem integration they need to bring cutting-edge science to market,” Buntinx says.
Beyond technical support, the accelerator is also designed to foster collaboration across the wider innovation ecosystem. Throughout the program, participating companies will engage in targeted matchmaking activities with investors, researchers, and corporate partners, while taking part in reverse pitching sessions where major food and agriculture companies present specific commercial and technological challenges for start-ups to address.
Building innovation ecosystems
Marie Russier, head of entrepreneurship programs at EIT Food, says: “Agri-food deeptech requires uncompromised operational and scientific validation to survive the transition from laboratory to industrial scale.”
“Our milestone-driven accelerator program addresses this challenge head-on, enabling start-ups to rigorously validate their technologies and advance their technology readiness levels, building investable, market-ready ventures capable of delivering real impact across the food system.”
Since its launch nine years ago, the EIT Food Accelerator Network has supported more than 500 European start-ups, with several alumni progressing to Series A and Series B funding, launching new products, and expanding into international markets.
As pressure grows to build more resilient, sustainable, and competitive food systems, programs that combine scientific validation with commercial partnerships are becoming an increasingly important part of Europe’s agri-food innovation landscape.