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EFSA finds aspartame-acesulfame salt safe at current exposure level
Key takeaways
- EFSA finds aspartame-acesulfame salt safe at current exposure levels.
- Sweetener scrutiny continues as manufacturers pursue sugar reduction solutions.
- Suppliers seek reformulation opportunities balancing sweetness and taste.
The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has completed its re-evaluation of aspartame-acesulfame salt (E962), concluding that its currently reported uses and use levels do not raise safety concerns. The substance is composed of the two authorized sweeteners aspartame (E951) and acesulfame K (E950).
EFSA said current exposure estimates across all age groups remain below the acceptable daily intakes (ADIs) for the two components. The authority reconfirmed aspartame’s ADI of 40 mg/kg of body weight per day and used the recently revised acesulfame K ADI of 15 mg/kg per day.
EFSA also recommended updating EU specifications for E962 to ensure that the aspartame and acesulfame K used in its production comply with their respective specifications.
The re-evaluation comes as food and beverage manufacturers continue to seek solutions for reducing sugar content while maintaining taste, texture, and consumer acceptance. High-intensity sweeteners remain an important tool in reformulation strategies, particularly across beverages, dairy, and confectionery.
Regulatory developments are increasingly shaping reformulation decisions across the industry, alongside broader trends around sugar reduction and healthier product development.
Sweetener scrutiny continues
The EFSA assessment follows ongoing debate around artificial sweeteners, particularly aspartame, which has faced renewed public scrutiny. Last year, experts contested new research linking high aspartame exposure to potential heart health risks.
The report highlighted disagreement over the significance of emerging aspartame research, with experts questioning whether findings from animal studies can be directly translated into cardiovascular risks for humans.
EFSA’s latest assessment forms part of a broader program reviewing authorized food additives in light of updated scientific evidence. The authority has also recently re-evaluated other sweeteners, including acesulfame K, which it concluded was safe for consumers at authorized use levels.
Reformulation drives sweetener innovation
Sugar reduction remains a key focus for F&B manufacturers as brands respond to regulatory pressure, public health initiatives, and consumer demand for healthier products.
However, reducing sugar is not simply a matter of replacing sucrose with a high-intensity sweetener. Formulators must balance sweetness intensity with taste profile, aftertaste, mouthfeel, stability, and consumer expectations.
As a result, manufacturers increasingly explore combinations of sweeteners and complementary ingredients to improve sensory performance. These approaches can include blending high-intensity sweeteners, using fibers or other bulking ingredients, and developing formulations that maintain indulgence while reducing sugar content.
Regulatory clarity for manufacturers
Aspartame-acesulfame salt is one of several sweetener systems used by manufacturers seeking to deliver sweetness with lower sugar and calorie content. The ingredient dissociates into its individual components, aspartame and acesulfame K, after consumption.
The latest EFSA review is therefore relevant for companies developing reduced-sugar products in Europe, particularly as brands continue to reformulate across categories, such as soft drinks, snacks, dairy products, and confectionery.
At the same time, regulatory assessments are only one part of the challenge. Manufacturers must also respond to consumer expectations around transparency, ingredient familiarity, and perceptions of artificial additives.
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