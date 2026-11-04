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dsm-firmenich Q3 2026: Taste, Texture & Health grows 3% as sales outlook rises
Key takeaways
- dsm-firmenich reported 5% like-for-like sales growth in Q3 2026, with all three continuing business units contributing positively.
- The company raised its full-year 2026 sales growth forecast to around 5%, from its previous outlook of 2–4%.
- dsm-firmenich agreed to sell its remaining Animal Nutrition & Health business to CVC Capital Partners, with completion expected by the end of 2026.
dsm-firmenich has raised its full-year sales growth forecast after delivering another quarter of positive performance. Its food-focused Taste, Texture & Health business was among the three divisions contributing to continued group momentum.
The company has reported like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 5% in the third quarter of 2026, consistent with its year-to-date performance. Growth was volume-led, reflecting strong business momentum across its portfolio.
For F&B manufacturers, dsm-firmenich’s Taste, Texture & Health division brings together flavor, texture, and nutritional ingredient solutions, supporting product development and innovation across the food industry.
The company’s Taste, Texture & Health division reported 3% LFL sales growth in the third quarter, with sales reaching €813 million (US$915 million), compared with €787 million (US$886 million) in the same period last year.
Taste and Ingredients Solutions contributed equally to growth. Europe, Asia, and Latin America performed well, particularly in the dairy and beverages segments, while North America was softer. The company attributed growth to good innovation and reformulation activities, as well as ongoing revenue synergies.
Group performance and upgraded outlook
Across continuing operations, third-quarter sales reached €2.37 billion (US$2.66 billion), up from €2.23 billion (US$2.51 billion) in the same period last year, representing 5% LFL growth. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8% on a LFL basis to €482 million (US$542 million), while the adjusted EBITDA margin improved sequentially to 20.4%.
“We delivered another good quarter of volume-led growth and continued Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement. All businesses contributed well, demonstrating the quality of our portfolio in an ongoing highly dynamic global macroeconomic environment,” says company CEO Dimitri de Vreeze.
“Moving into the fourth quarter, business conditions remain supportive, with a healthy innovation pipeline, high win rates, and continued good sales growth.”
The company has upgraded its full-year 2026 LFL sales growth outlook to around 5%, compared with its previous forecast of 2–4%. It continues to expect an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20% for the year.
“We are well on track to deliver our 2026 targets, driving top-line growth and margin expansion, while maintaining a strong focus on cash and capital discipline. In addition, our cost savings and restructuring program are progressing well. Together, this provides us with an excellent platform to deliver on our 2027-2028 targets,” de Vreeze says.
Strategic restructuring and portfolio changes
The results come as dsm-firmenich continues to execute its 2026–2028 strategic action plan, which focuses on accelerating growth, improving margins, and strengthening operational efficiency. Its priorities include customer-driven innovation, cost savings, and restructuring, alongside disciplined capital allocation.
Following the sale of its Feed Enzymes activities to Novonesis in June 2025, dsm-firmenich agreed in February 2026 to divest the remaining Animal Nutrition & Health business to CVC Capital Partners. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
dsm-firmenich will retain a 20% equity stake in the divested businesses, with completion expected by the end of 2026.
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