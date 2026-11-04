- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
IFF Taste sales climb 6% as Greater Asia drives Q3 growth
Key takeaways
- Double-digit growth in Greater Asia drives a 6% increase in Taste sales on a comparable, currency-neutral basis.
- Growth in Food Biosciences and Grain Processing offsets weaker Health performance.
- IFF raises its full-year outlook as its Food Ingredients divestiture remains on track for Q2 2027.
The Taste business of International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) recorded growth across all regions in the third quarter of 2026, led by a double-digit year-over-year sales increase in Greater Asia on a comparable, currency-neutral basis.
Taste sales reached US$687 million in the quarter ended September 30, up 4% as reported and 6% on a comparable, currency-neutral basis. Adjusted operating EBITDA totaled US$128 million, with an 18.6% margin. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, adjusted operating EBITDA increased 7%, driven by volume growth.
“Volumes remain solid as customers continue to value our strong R&D and innovation,” says IFF CEO Erik Fyrwald.
Food Biosciences offsets Health weakness
On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, Food Biosciences and Grain Processing posted mid-single-digit growth, more than offsetting a decline in Health.
Divisional sales reached US$566 million, up 1% from the same period last year. Adjusted operating EBITDA totaled US$136 million, with a 24% margin.
Comparable, currency-neutral adjusted operating EBITDA rose 2%, with volume growth and favorable pricing relative to input costs contributing equally.
Ingredients separation on track
IFF says the Food Ingredients divestiture remains on schedule to close by the end of Q2 2027.
The results cover continuing operations, excluding the Food Ingredients disposal group and the Soy Crush, Concentrates, and Lecithin businesses, which are classified as discontinued operations.
Higher outlook, softer fourth quarter
Sales from continuing operations rose 4% year-over-year to US$1.94 billion in the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Adjusted operating EBITDA reached US$403 million, while the company recorded a reported pretax loss of US$134 million.
IFF raised the lower end of its full-year sales forecast to US$7.5 billion, up from US$7.4 billion, while maintaining the upper end at US$7.6 billion. It now expects full-year adjusted operating EBITDA of US$1.55–1.60 billion, compared with the US$1.53–1.60 billion forecast issued in August.
Comparable, currency-neutral sales growth is forecast at 3–4%, versus 2–4% previously.
Despite the improved outlook, IFF expects softer fourth-quarter profitability, particularly in Health & Biosciences, reflecting higher costs and reinvestment to strengthen the business.
Upcoming webinars
Smarter formulations in EMEA: Where innovation meets local food trends
Azelis