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Ingredion talks clean label evolution and transparency-led strategies for F&B
Key takeaways
- Clean label has evolved from a simple ingredient-list focus into a broader expectation around transparency, trust, and recognizable ingredients, while still needing to meet affordability pressures.
- Reformulation must balance cost, functionality, and taste, with functional ingredients helping reduce higher-cost components without compromising quality.
- Successful clean label strategies rely on collaboration and consumer insight, enabling brands to scale products that meet expectations for taste, health, sustainability, and clear labeling.
Clean label has become one of the defining trends shaping F&B innovation across Europe. What was once a niche positioning focused on shorter ingredient lists has evolved into a broader consumer expectation centered on transparency, recognizable ingredients, nutrition, sustainability, and trust.
At the same time, manufacturers face mounting pressure to keep products affordable in an increasingly cost-conscious market. Consumers may be seeking foods and beverages made with ingredients they perceive as more natural and understandable, but they are not always willing to accept higher prices or compromises on taste, texture, and convenience.
For brands, that creates a complex balancing act. Reformulation strategies must satisfy clean label demands while maintaining functionality, sensory appeal, and commercial viability. Ingredient selection, technical expertise, and collaboration across the value chain are becoming increasingly important in achieving those goals at scale.
In this Q&A, Constantin Drapatz, business manager, Texture Food Solutions EMEA at Ingredion, discusses how clean label expectations are evolving, the key cost considerations in reformulation, and the opportunities for manufacturers to deliver products that meet consumer demands without sacrificing quality or affordability.
How is the definition of “clean label” evolving across Europe, and what are brands sometimes misunderstanding about consumer expectations?
Drapatz: The clean label market has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past five years, evolving from a niche segment to an essential business strategy for nearly all food brands. The definition of clean label in Europe has also broadened over time. Today, it is much more than a narrow ingredient list and is instead a more trust-driven concept with an emphasis on transparency and simplicity. Consumer expectations are evolving too, as clean labels increasingly align with other priorities such as sugar reduction, functional ingredients, and sustainable sourcing. The most successful brands view these challenges as innovation opportunities, collaborating with ingredient solutions partners like Ingredion to develop formulations that balance clean label aspirations, evolving consumer demands, as well as commercial realities.
What are the biggest cost drivers when reformulating for a clean label, and where can manufacturers realistically find savings without compromising quality?
Drapatz: The food and beverage industry is in the middle of a transformation, driven not just by shifting tastes but by changing lifestyles, priorities, and values. The willingness of consumers to pay more for certain claims is growing. This trend creates opportunities for brands to offer more premium products if they emphasize clean label ingredients, nutrition, and wellness benefits. Ingredion’s research found that texture, healthfulness, affordability, and “natural” ingredients are key factors influencing purchasing decisions. Brands can find savings in clean label products — often maintaining or enhancing quality — by optimizing formulations to reduce higher cost components like dairy and fats. Consumers increasingly expect all of the products they buy to have a great texture, and taste, but at the same time to be made with ingredients they recognize and feel good about.
Ingredion uses functional native starches (such as Novation) to replace dairy solids and fats in savory applications like soups, sauces, and dressings while maintaining creamy textures, and viscosity. This ingredient solution can enable brands to meet consumer demand for ‘natural’ food and drinks while delivering optimal taste, color, texture, and performance. Meanwhile, Novation Lumina functional native starches offer all the functionality of modified starches and are particularly suitable for light-colored applications with delicate tastes. This can create yogurts, puddings, dressings, soups, and sauces while delivering the sensory experience consumers expect and the clean labels they seek.
How can ingredient selection help balance functionality and affordability in clean label reformulation?
Drapatz: Consumers want products that are closest to nature, and made from ingredients that are understood, expected, and authentic. Ingredion published the industry’s first clean label definition in 2011, which has been widely accepted as the industry standard by both suppliers and brands. Clean label products are made with ingredients that are recognized and accepted by consumers, free of ingredients that are artificial-sounding or misleading, and have an ingredient list that is consistent with the consumer’s understanding of on-pack claims. Prioritizing clean label product development and reformulation requires a deep understanding of market forces, next-level ingredient options, and consumer expectations and preferences. That’s why, at Ingredion, we invest in proprietary consumer and retailer insights and data needed to help drive clean label success. Ingredion will continue to focus on the challenges faced by brands in producing affordable products that attract consumers with label claims around healthy, natural, and sustainable ingredients, without compromising a delicious eating experience.
Which consumer trends are having the greatest impact on clean label expectations today, and how should brands respond?
Drapatz: ‘Natural’ or ‘all-natural’, organic, high protein, no ‘artificial’ ingredients, and products that offer health benefits are among the top claims consumers are willing to pay more for. Younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, show an even stronger willingness to spend 20%–30% more for products with these claims. This signals a growing market for foods and beverages that combine transparency, quality ingredients, and functional benefits. Shoppers are weighing every purchase against evolving criteria: how it supports their health, how transparent the brand is, and how well it aligns with their personal identity. Brands should respond by focusing on ingredient transparency, functional reformulation, and maintaining sensory quality. They should aim to maintain or improve taste, texture, and convenience for the consumer, using understandable language for ingredients, as clarity builds trust.
How are shifting perceptions around “natural,” “processed,” and “transparent” influencing formulation strategies?
Drapatz: Shifting consumer perceptions around “natural,” “processed,” and “transparent” are fundamentally changing how products are formulated and not just how they’re marketed. These shifts are pushing more toward consumer-aligned, system-based strategies. Additionally, the ingredient list should align with consumers’ understanding of on-pack claims. Simple labels, which represent the next level of clean label, encompass all the characteristics of a clean label but are made from a minimal number of highly accepted ingredients that consumers expect in specific foods or beverages and may adhere to culinary standards. Transparency regarding ingredient origins, ethical sourcing, and sustainability impacts are also important and evolving considerations. The food industry has reached a tipping point where clean label is no longer optional but essential for market competitiveness, with brands that fail to adapt likely to struggle as consumer expectations continue to rise.
What role does consumer trust play in clean label innovation, and how can brands strengthen it through formulation and communication?
Drapatz: Consumers are counting on their favorite food and beverage brands across the nutrition, health, and wellness spectrum to deliver the same great taste, while making better-for-you and more sustainable choices easier. Almost all consumers, regardless of individual lifestyle needs, believe that brands have an important responsibility for continually improving products, making them better for both people and the planet. At Ingredion, we understand what consumers are looking for and see the quest for better as a shared responsibility. Ingredion’s consumer insights and nutrition science teams have the expertise needed to help brands navigate market complexity, craft tighter product strategies, and deliver the optimal combination of benefits to grow business and help build brand equity. We can help brands communicate and create formulations that balance cost, regulatory, nutritional, digestive, and labeling considerations in order to achieve the comparable texture, taste, sweetness profile, and even size of the full sugar product.
What are some common pitfalls companies encounter when attempting to scale clean label innovations across larger production volumes?
Drapatz: It can be an ongoing challenge to keep pace with evolving consumer expectations as clean label increasingly intersects with other trends like sugar reduction, protein fortification, and sustainable sourcing. Brands need to know how to find the right balance. The most successful brands view these challenges as innovation opportunities, collaborating with ingredient partners like Ingredion to develop solutions that balance clean label aspirations, evolving consumer demands, as well as commercial realities. Looking ahead, we anticipate that clean label will continue to evolve beyond ingredient selection to encompass broader concepts of food authenticity, traceability, and sustainability. Already, we’re seeing significant overlap between clean label preferences, and other consumer priorities like plant-based offerings, sugar reduction, and environmental impact. The most effective approach goes beyond simple ingredient changes. Collaborating closely with ingredient solution specialists to better understand the needs, challenges, and projects unique to each brand is absolutely paramount. With this deep understanding, Ingredion can offer specific solutions to technical problems — such as taste or texture — using our proprietary expertise and innovation.
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