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Aperol moves into RTD category as Campari targets younger consumers
Key takeaways
- Campari Group enters RTD space with Aperol’s first portable Spritz, targeting new consumption occasions beyond aperitivo.
- The 5% ABV canned format aligns with moderation trends and younger consumers seeking convenience and on-the-go drinking.
- The launch supports geographic expansion and positions Aperol to compete in the fast-growing premium RTD segment.
Campari Group is entering the on-the-go segment with the launch of Aperol Spritz To Go, marking the brand’s first move into ready-to-drink (RTD) formats in its more than a century history.
The 5% ABV, 250 ml pre-mixed serve, which combines Aperol, sparkling wine, and soda, will roll out across UK grocery, convenience, and wholesale channels from this month, with launches planned for additional European markets later this year.
The company flags how Aperol Spritz to Go signals a strategic shift for Campari, as it looks to extend Aperol’s consumption beyond the traditional “aperitivo occasion” and capture incremental drinking moments in more informal, on-the-go settings.
The launch aims to unlock new geographies and recruit new and younger audiences.
Heritage versus modern lifestyle
Aperol Spritz has long been positioned around the aperitivo ritual, typically served in bars and terraces as a pre-dinner social drink. By contrast, the new RTD format is designed to reposition the server for broader, more spontaneous occasions, including outdoor gatherings, festivals, and at-home consumption.
The move reflects wider changes in drinking behavior, particularly among younger consumers, who are increasingly favoring convenience, portability, and lower-ABV options.
At 5% ABV, Aperol Spritz To Go aligns with moderation trends, while retaining the brand’s core flavor profile.
The RTD category continues to expand globally, driven by premiumization and demand for bar-quality serves in convenient formats. Campari’s entry into RTD comes as the segment becomes increasingly crowded, with both multinational spirits groups and other brands scaling premium offerings to capture growth in convenience-driven, lower-ABV consumption.
Campari is leveraging Aperol’s visual identity and association with sociability to differentiate it within a crowded market.
Aperol occasion expansion
The RTD launch forms part of a broader ambition to position Aperol as a more versatile, all-occasion brand. By removing the need for preparation and glassware, Campari is aiming to make the Spritz accessible in contexts where the traditional serve is less practical.
This shift also supports geographic expansion, enabling distribution in markets and channels where on-trade rituals are less entrenched or convenience-led formats dominate.
Andrea Neri, managing director of House of Aperitifs at Campari Group, said the new format “opens the door to new moments and places, while staying true to the spirit that has defined Aperol for over a century.”
Balancing tradition and innovation
Despite the format change, Campari is emphasizing continuity with Aperol’s heritage. The product retains the brand’s signature orange color and features the original Barbieri brothers’ monogram, referencing its 1919 origins.
As RTDs continue to premiumize, Aperol Spritz To Go may offer an early indication of how heritage cocktail brands can scale beyond the bar while retaining their identity.
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