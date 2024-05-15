AI and fantasy flavors emerge as Gen Z influences taste-driven innovations
15 May 2024 --- From “juicy” flavors such as red apple and passionfruit to “green” flavors like lime and apple — consumers are increasingly interested in exotic flavors and textures, giving way to sensory innovations worldwide. Though “mindful” of their food choices, Gen Z and Millennials, in particular, are not willing to compromise on taste or quality.
Food Ingredients First catches up with key industry players to understand how they overcome taste challenges as the industry widens the net in F&B launches. They also spotlight the emerging trends and techniques in flavor creation as formulators strive to fulfill consumer desires for “novelty and unique experiences.”
“Flavor preferences are very dependent on culture. Every human is born with a natural love of several flavors, while others are acquired over the years based on taste experience,” says Yana Kaplunsky, head of sensory and product development at Vanilla Vida.
“To create a successful product, one should make sure the taste fits the local habits. When working with a client, we first identify the local taste characteristics of the product segment to fit the right vanilla aroma.”
Balancing flavor attributes
Vanilla Vida tackles the issue of flavor stability and consistency through its data-driven curing technique, she continues.
“The aroma palate we have created is based on the leading vanilla trends our customers, which mainly include flavor houses, reflected.”
Customers are looking to reduce the very deep, smoky vanilla flavor — to “achieve a more balanced and delicate vanilla aroma.”
For Aymeric De Gantes, global lead, Taste and Modifiers at Ingredion, new production technologies like its taste modulation technology are “critical” for brands to meet consumers’ clean label sweetener demands.
“These add a finishing touch to formulations, improving taste by balancing flavor attributes or masking off-notes. These fall under a ‘natural flavors’ declaration on a brand’s product ingredient label,” De Gantes says.
Meanwhile, Synergy Flavors taps into gas chromatography – mass spectrometry techniques for flavor creation and optimization to achieve authentic and “‘true-to-nature’ flavors, highlights Paola Bassi, the company’s marketing director Europe.
The flavor formulator leverages modern steam distillation technology to “capture the aromas” for its hop essences that impart natural flavors and authentic taste in low- and no-alcohol beverages.
“By using modern technologies and the expertise and creative flair of our flavorists, we can experiment with different ways of creating and enhancing flavor to ensure that any new products are hitting the mark,” explains Bassi.
“Bold and unusual” palettes
As inventive crossovers of international cuisines emerge worldwide, F&B manufacturers are witnessing innovative blends of flavors.
“Young consumers are craving bold and unusual flavor combinations, driven by social media’s influence and a desire for novelty,” Ian McGarvey, senior VP, Global Technology and Innovation at Kerry, tells Food Ingredients First.
“This opens opportunities for sweet-savory pairings like bacon milkshakes, coffee infused with black garlic and chocolate bars with wasabi.”
Familiar flavors like orange are getting a new look with varietal and floral twists. “Health considerations spurred by the pandemic also provided this source of vitamin C with a renewed wave of consumer appreciation,” he adds.
Fran Padgham, marketing manager at Lionel Hitchen, a natural flavor formulator in the UK, agrees that digital content drives Gen Z’s food choices, introducing them to new flavors and trends.
“Major brands are listening to this powerful demographic and are moving fast to launch products that have been shared and gone ‘viral’ on social media,” says Padgham.
Moreover, younger generations crave unique flavor profiles that “tantalize their palate,” with one in three Millennial and Generation Z consumers looking for new and unique flavors, indicates Innova Market Insights data.
Beyond bitterness
With 40% of consumers highlighting “taste” as a key purchasing factor in vegan sports nutrition products, manufacturers must deliver on taste, flags De Gantes.
“Plant-based proteins are often associated with bitter off-notes. We [Ingredion] help to solve the taste challenge by providing plant-based protein solutions that do not deliver bitter off-notes.”
PureCircle by Ingredion’s stevia flavor modifiers can modify the flavor profiles in such products by “altering taste attributes” and offering sweetness and quality improvement. The ingredient also suppresses bitter aftertaste and off-notes and “boost flavors” to improve the taste and mouthfeel of products.
“We also see a lot of activity in the low-no-alcoholic beverages. We’re supporting by improving taste and mouthfeel to replicate the sensory experience consumers would get from drinking high-alcohol products,” he continues.
De Gantes further points to the flavor modifiers’ role in boosting effects on tonal flavors, such as cocoa, which allows cost optimization due to less usage. They also limit the differences between different sources to allow better “flexibility” in formulations.
Taste also matters for the conscious and ethical consumer, pushing innovation in the plant-based and better-for-you sector, believes Daniela Quintero, director of Design and Product Development at Luker Chocolate.
“In response to this growing demand, for example, we created a 44% dark chocolate enriched with pea protein. These offerings provide nutrition-driven consumer groups with functional benefits without compromising indulgence or taste.”
“Inspired by AI”
AI and fantasy flavors are an essential trend for flavor companies, as the sector is evolving and the younger generation is shaping the market, notes Becca Godber, applications manager at Lionel Hitchen.
The company’s FutureFlavour range is “inspired by AI” and targets the taste profile of Gen Z and Millennials.
Notably, F&B launches associated with fantasy flavor trends have grown 23% over the past three years, indicates Innova Market Insights’ data.
Kerry also taps into technologies such as natural language processing, AI, social media and traditional consumer observation tools to help customers “navigate the emerging taste environment,” McGarvey tells us.
However, he flags that experienced food R&D experts’ analysis and quality recommendations are more important than relying on technology alone.
“While AI continues to emerge, human intelligence is still the key to success in the food and beverage industry. Highly experienced application professionals help food companies make quality taste decisions for their new products.”
Vanilla Vida’s Kaplunsky acknowledges that “a human’s point of view will always be needed” for food analysis.
Customization and naturality ahead
Globalization in F&B and cuisine development makes this a “truly exciting time” to be in the industry, says Kerry’s McGarvey.
“Although rapidly changing times can present great challenges, they also provide an unparalleled opportunity for brands to catch an emerging trend on the rise. We are seeing many unique flavor intersections in foods and beverages, which will only continue.”
For Kaplunsky, the shift from synthetic ingredients to natural ingredients is inevitable.
“Specifically, in vanilla, we see companies trying to replace the natural vanillin produced through the biosynthesis of rice and clove with vanillin from natural vanilla beans.”
“Another trend is the customization of products,” she observes. “We see food companies are trying to identify every product to a very specific consumer segment and therefore are doing changes in the ingredients list to get a much more precious flavor and functionality to the product.”
Meanwhile, Luker Chocolate’s Quintero believes consumers will continue to exhibit a “strong appetite for indulgence,” especially for popular classic flavors like caramel and hazelnut, along with a growing desire for adventure.
“We also expect to see the trend of healthy indulgence continuing to fuel innovation, particularly with naturality as a driver of taste. Expect to see continued growth in the use of natural sugars, like coconut and panela and natural flavor inclusions,” she concludes.
