June in review: Alt-dairy innovations, Drone deliveries take flight, Australia approves cultivated meat
Last month, we attended PLMA in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and spoke with numerous food and beverage producers about the latest trends in alternative protein, dairy, and clean label foods. We also attended Reuters Transform Food & Agriculture Europe, where we spoke with Cargill’s Geert Maesmans about scaling innovative pilot projects for food systems change.
Meanwhile, Deliveroo launched a drone delivery service in Ireland in partnership with Manna. We also investigated proposed amendments to the EU’s livestock transport standards.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
PLMA 2025 review: Industry spotlights alternative protein, dairy, and clean label amid plant-based boom
Shifting consumer expectations toward healthier, sustainable, and creative food choices was the focus at this year’s PLMA. Plant proteins, organic ingredients, and hybrid dairy took center stage on the show floor. We looked back at some of the highlights.
Cargill VP: Scaling innovation essential to future-proof global food systems
At Reuters Transform Food & Agriculture Europe 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands (June 3-4), we spoke to Geert Maesmans, VP of R&D for Health and Nutrition at Cargill Food & Bio, about bringing innovations beyond pilot phases to real-world scalability.
Deliveroo takes flight in Dublin with Manna drone partnership
Deliveroo partnered with drone delivery specialist Manna to pilot ultra-fast aerial deliveries in Dublin. The test service is part of Deliveroo’s strategy to enhance customer experience and extend reach in suburban locations. The trial is intended to assess the viability of drone deliveries in hard-to-reach areas.
Bill to ban octopus farming reintroduced in the US Senate amid rising cruelty concerns
A federal bill to prevent the commercial farming of octopuses, as well as the importation and sale of commercially farmed octopuses, was reintroduced by US Senators, as calls for the legislation to protect the sentient species gather pace.
ProVeg Brazil project helps farmers switch from animal production to plant-based agroforestry models
ProVeg Brazil launched the Cultiva Project to help livestock producers transition to plant-based food production using an agroforestry model. This includes agronomic, legal, marketing, and credit access support. We spoke to Aline Baroni, director of ProVeg Brazil, about the project and its implications.
EU livestock transport proposals spark outcry over animal welfare rollbacks
MEPs submitted over 3,000 amendment proposals to the European Commission’s livestock transport regulation, many of which aim to loosen or remove current animal welfare standards that could pose an economic threat to the industry. We spoke to Eurogroup for Animals campaigners about the potential consequences of these amendments.
Citrus under pressure: IFF VP on “turbocharging” innovation amid supply chain squeeze
Citrus price volatility has shaken the global food industry over the past three years, driven by challenges such as climate extremes, disease outbreaks, and trade complexities. We spoke to Karel Coosemans, VP of Citrus Innovation at IFF, about how these pressures are spurring innovation in the supply chain.
H2Plus leverages electron-based tech to strip PFAS from beer without filters
Water technology start-up H2Plus developed a gas-based method for destroying Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or “forever chemicals,” in water, which it says is applicable to beer. We spoke with the company’s chief marketing officer, Aaron Ellis, about the technology and how it could change the beer industry.
Researchers reveal new method to transform yogurt production and extend shelf life
A team of researchers developed a method to reduce bacterial cultures in dairy production by up to 80%, which significantly cuts costs and helps prolong product shelf life. The findings could help shape new developments in yogurt manufacturing. We looked at the research and its implications for the dairy industry.
Vow discusses growing cultivated meat globally as Australian regulatory approval fuels expansion
Australia gave regulatory approval to Vow’s cultivated meat. The move came as the industry faces significant hurdles, including multiple US state bans and consumer skepticism about lab-grown foods. We spoke to the company’s chief operating officer, Ellen Dinsmoor, about how the clearance sends a “powerful signal” to food regulators around the globe.