Bill to ban octopus farming reintroduced in the US Senate amid rising cruelty concerns
A federal bill to prevent the commercial farming of octopuses, as well as the importation and sale of commercially farmed octopuses, has been reintroduced by US Senators as calls for the legislation to protect the sentient species gather pace.
The “Octopus Act of 2025,” prohibits any authorization of commercial octopus aquaculture operations in the US and its exclusive economic zone.
It is poised to become the first country-wide law that will ban commercial octopus aquaculture operations and sales. It was reintroduced by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Lisa Murkowski recently and would also prohibit the importation into the US, or the re-exportation, of commercially aquacultured octopus. This includes any living or dead specimens, parts, or derivatives, or any product containing specimens, parts, or derivatives.
Proponents say the Octopus Act would safeguard octopuses from inhumane farming practices and position the US as a global frontrunner in animal welfare and environmental protection.
Watershed moment
The bill closely follows the introduction of similar legislation in several US states, including formal laws in California (California Oppose Cruelty to Octopuses), which in September 2024 enacted a bill banning octopus farming on land and in water and prohibiting the sale of farmed octopuses amid rising ethical and environmental concerns associated with the practice.
A few months earlier, Washington outlawed octopus farming in what was the first law of its kind in the world.
Non-profit Aquatic Life Institute (ALI), which played a central role in supporting each of the legislations, believes that the introduction of this federal bill signifies a watershed moment in protecting against the environmental, ethical, and public health challenges associated with octopus farming.
Sophika Kostyniuk, managing director of ALI), says: “By establishing future-proof, progressive policies before unnecessary harms are created by octopus farming, the US is signifying its commitment to leadership in animal welfare, environmental protection, and public health.”
Senator Whitehouse says: “Octopus are smart, sentient creatures that have no business cooped up on commercial farms. I’m glad to reintroduce this bill with Senator Murkowski to ban this practice and keep octopus wild in our oceans. Congress should heed the call of over 100 leading ocean scientists from around the world and quickly pass our bill.”
Protecting octopuses from inhumane farming conditions
ALI also stresses that octopuses are highly intelligent and complex animals that suffer greatly in captivity due to their solitary and inquisitive nature.
Several scientists have raised significant concerns about the practice of octopus farming, as conditions of intensive farming and extreme confinement are inherently unsuitable for their well-being. This can lead to stress, aggression, and unnatural behaviors like cannibalism.
There are also no approved humane slaughter methods for octopuses.
ALI has collaborated with the RSPCA, Friend of the Sea, and other seafood certifiers to produce statements prohibiting the certification of any form of octopus/cephalopod farming. These certifiers have recognized the necessity of banning octopus farming before it starts.