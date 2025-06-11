ProVeg Brazil project helps farmers switch from animal production to plant-based agroforestry models
A project designed to help Brazilian farmers transition from livestock farming to plant-based food production is getting off the ground. ProVeg zeros in on boosting profitable, sustainable, and fair agriculture by producing vegetables instead of animals.
The Cultiva Project offers full technical support to producers who currently work with livestock to migrate to the production of plant-based foods using an agroforestry model. This includes agronomic, legal, marketing, and credit access support.
Agroforestry models combine trees with crops and promote an economically viable, environmentally sustainable, and socially fair alternative for family farmers, according to ProVeg Brazil.
Despite having one-third of its territory occupied by agriculture, of which 58% are pastures, Brazil still faces challenges in supplying natural and minimally processed foods to its own population to guarantee them a healthy and adequate diet.
Sustainable and socially fair farming
The country has been deliberately targeted for this project as it’s one of the largest producers of animal products globally. Livestock farming is associated with 90% of deforestation in the Amazon and more than half of the country’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
ProVeg argues this makes animal farming in Brazil an unsustainable activity.
The transition to plant production has a significantly lower environmental impact and also allows the regeneration of degraded areas, strengthening the environment’s resilience.
“The Cultiva Project comes in deep alignment with ProVeg’s mission: if we want our food systems to be more plant-based, we must also consider some of the most important actors from this equation, the farmers — notably in a country like Brazil, one of the three biggest meat producers in the world,” Aline Baroni, director, ProVeg Brazil tells Food Ingredients First.
“We aim to help smallholder farmers become part of the climate, biodiversity, and deforestation solution by encouraging and supporting their transition to more sustainable, resilient, and just practices.”
“Uniting agroecology and plant-based agriculture is also a great strategy to promote food security and dietary diversity of the farmers themselves and their communities, along with having the potential to increase their income up to sixfold, making it a viable solution that is positive for everyone.”
Agroforestry systems
Agroforestry systems are land use and management systems that integrate trees with various agricultural crops simultaneously or sequentially. They are advantageous because they are socially fair, environmentally correct, and economically viable.
These systems promote greater biodiversity, better land use, soil health, conservation of natural resources, and greater environmental resilience.
Agroforestry systems can also generate up to six times more income per hectare than livestock, contribute to the production of a variety of foods, and improve the food security of farming families and their communities.
In addition to offering food products, timber, or other resources, agroforestry systems protect biodiversity, combat deforestation, reduce GHG emissions, and align economic production with more sustainable and environmentally responsible management practices.
“We have found in a survey of North American and European farmers that farmers want to support climate change mitigation and generally help the environment and are very open to new ideas — and in conversations, we’ve noticed that’s the case for farmers in Brazil too, who are concerned about the planet but also with how climate change and biodiversity loss will impact their own activities,” Baroni continues.
“Succession is also a big issue for them: the newest generations are moving to the cities and not showing interest in continuing the family’s activities — so how can we make farming more attractive to them? Sustainability, purpose, and increased income may be the answers. We also expect to contribute to offering a financially viable solution for farmers to increase their income, which is a much-needed improvement.”
The project will select, through a public notice, rural producers who currently operate with animal production of any type, such as raising cattle for meat or milk, poultry for meat or eggs, or pigs.
An individualized transition plan will then be drawn up, with full producer participation, offering specialized technical support for a minimum period of nine months to implement at least one hectare of agroforestry on each property.
Convincing farmers
ProVeg Brazil aims to accelerate the transition to more sustainable plant-rich food systems. Through the project, they seek to reduce the environmental impact of animal production and offer rural producers a new income prospect.
However, they are mindful of the challenges associated with switching from livestock farming to plant-based production.
“The Cultiva Project comes as part of a paradigm shift. It’s not merely technical measures; we’re aware that we are also proposing to change practices entangled in people’s culture and livelihoods — which is incredibly complex,” says Baroni.
“Hence, for this pilot, we are aiming for farmers who already feel inclined toward the transition, and we work in full ‘co-elaboration.’ Our work is gentle, socially conscious, and open to dialogue.”
“We’ll address these challenges by showcasing the tangible economic benefits of diversified plant crops, offering comprehensive, hands-on training and support in agroecology and market access, and highlighting the undeniable environmental, social, and health co-benefits.”
“Building a strong community network where producers can share successes and challenges will also be crucial in fostering confidence and belief in this transformative path.”
What are agroforestry systems?
Agroforestry systems are forms of production that combine trees or arboreal plants with agricultural crops, integrating these elements in the same space in a planned and sustainable way.
These systems promote greater biodiversity, better land use, soil health, conservation of natural resources, and greater environmental resilience.
Agroforestry systems have the capacity to generate up to six times more income per hectare than livestock. In addition to contributing to the production of a variety of foods, they improve the food security of farming families and their communities.
In addition to offering food products, timber, or other resources, agroforestry systems contribute to protecting biodiversity, combating deforestation and, reducing GHG emissions, and aligning economic production with more sustainable and environmentally responsible management practices.
Future farming
The Cultiva Project could serve as a model for future plant-based agroforestry projects elsewhere.
“This is a pilot project that we intend to further escalate in Brazil within the next few years and can be replicated throughout South America, particularly in areas where livestock grazing has brought about large-scale deforestation,” says Baroni.
“It needs to be remembered, too, that vast tracts of North America and Europe have been heavily deforested, so these areas can also benefit from helping farmers transition to plant-based agroforestry.”
“We also expect that this pilot goes beyond farms and inspires public policies that’ll encourage the transition even further, for example, with initiatives to facilitate credit and governmental support,” he concludes.