Deliveroo takes flight in Dublin with Manna drone partnership
Deliveroo has partnered with drone delivery specialist Manna to pilot ultra-fast aerial deliveries in Dublin. The test service is part of Deliveroo’s strategy to enhance customer experience and extend reach in suburban locations.
The trial is intended to assess the viability of drone deliveries in hard-to-reach areas, potentially expanding the company’s consumer base. During the initial phase, customers within a 3 km radius can order meals from popular local restaurants, including Musashi, WOWBurger, Boojum, and Elephant & Castle. Deliveries can arrive within three minutes.
“Our mission is to bring local neighborhood favorites to as many people’s doors as possible,” says Carlo Mocci, a chief business officer at Deliveroo. “We’re excited to explore how drones can help us reach new customers, complementing our existing rider model and, if successful, the prospect of expanding drone deliveries across Ireland and into other markets.”
Drone flights are managed from Manna’s local hub and fly at speeds up to 80 km/h. Upon reaching the delivery point, the drone hovers and lowers the order using a secure, biodegradable tether. The entire process is contact-free and designed for safety and efficiency.
Deliveroo has released new imagery and video footage showing its teal drone delivering sushi from Musashi. “We have been serving up authentic sushi for years but never thought we’d see it in the sky,” says Bill Lang, owner of Musashi. “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Deliveroo to drone deliveries, helping us to reach even more customers in the Blanchardstown area.”
Expanding air delivery
The company plans to expand the pilot to include grocery and retail items within six months. Drone operations will complement Deliveroo’s existing delivery network, with the added benefit of bypassing traffic and reducing delivery-related emissions.
“Air delivery is fast, clean, and safe, offering a new avenue for local businesses to reach more consumers,” says Bobby Healy, CEO and founder of Manna Air Delivery. “We’re proud to partner with Deliveroo, a platform trusted by top local restaurants and eateries.”
Manna, which has completed over 170,000 flights in Dublin 15 and holds full regulatory approval, equips each drone with advanced safety systems and real-time monitoring by a dedicated dispatcher. A built-in parachute and system redundancies are standard on all units.
Customers eligible for drone delivery must confirm their location within the app and choose a suitable drop zone — typically a driveway or garden. Orders can be tracked in real time, and notifications alert customers when the drone is nearby.
Deliveroo also signals interest in expanding this capability to other countries, citing the UK Government’s recent £20 million (US$27 million) funding for commercial drone operations as a supportive development.