Scientists unlock licorice extract as “natural shield” to prolong poultry meat freshness
Extract from licorice, traditionally used for its flavor in the food industry, can effectively extend the shelf life of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast while maintaining its quality, a study in China has revealed.
Hailed as a “natural shield,” the extract can curb the growth of spoilage bacteria, particularly Paraclostridium bifermentans, which can lead to unpleasant odor, texture degradation, and reduced shelf life in RTE chicken.
A team of scientists at the Nanjing Agricultural University combined microbiological assays with advanced mathematical models to show that licorice extract, especially at 50 mg/mL concentrations, “doubled” the shelf life of RTE chicken at 15 and 20°C.
“Licorice extract demonstrates strong antimicrobial properties against one of the most resilient spoilage organisms in meat,” says professor Ming Huang, the study’s corresponding author.
“By combining traditional botanical knowledge with modern food modeling techniques, we’ve shown a practical way to enhance meat safety without resorting to synthetic chemicals. This work provides a solid scientific foundation for incorporating natural preservatives into commercial meat products.”
The findings, published in Food Science of Animal Products, offer a clean label alternative to chemical preservatives for commercial meat products such as RTE chicken breast, which is highly susceptible to microbial contamination due to its high protein and moisture content.
Tapping plant extracts
While chemical preservatives have been used to eradicate the spoilage microorganisms in meat products, the study points to them having potential toxicogenic and carcinogenic characteristics.
Natural antibacterial preservatives such as plant extracts can substitute them due to their safety and high efficiency.
Recent research confirms that natural plant-based preservatives are an active and expanding focus in meat science, with studies highlighting artichoke leaf and moringa leaf extracts for their ability to curb microbial growth in poultry products.
Improving meat quality
Beyond its antimicrobial properties, licorice extract helped reduce fat oxidation, protein degradation, and maintain acceptable color and texture even after extended storage during the research. This, in turn, preserved meat’s physical and chemical qualities, which is crucial for consumer acceptance and food safety.
The implications of the study can extend beyond a single product, note the scientists. Manufacturers can incorporate licorice extract into RTE meat processing as a natural alternative to synthetic preservatives to appeal to health-conscious consumers. It can also reduce food waste.
The predictive models developed during the study can be used to optimize storage conditions and set microbial safety thresholds.