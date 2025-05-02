April in review: US food dye ban, curbing cocoa-linked deforestation and responding to Trump’s tariffs
April began with EU leaders scrambling to get to grips with President Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs. Some called for diplomacy, while others insisted on retaliatory tariffs.
This month, the US government vigorously pursued its crackdown on food dyes when Robert Kennedy Jr. announced a ban on eight synthetic food dyes by the end of 2026. This creates opportunities for natural color innovation as businesses respond to tightened regulations.
At Easter, we spoke with Cargill about the latest trends in confectionery, while Nestlé and ofi joined forces to launch a global agroforestry partnership to curb cocoa-linked deforestation.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
Nasekomo hails “breakthrough” in insect bioconversion with AI-powered platform
Biotech company Nasekomo said its proprietary insect farming platform had achieved a 25% feed conversion ratio — a performance level that sets a new benchmark for profitability in the insect bioconversion sector. This is the industry’s first modular and robotic platform that automates every step of insect rearing. We looked into the development.
EU leaders scramble to counter Trump’s trade war with retaliatory tariffs and divestments
Policymakers and politicians worldwide were left reeling in the wake of US President Trump’s sweeping tariffs, while global F&B industry stakeholders braced themselves for the hard-hitting realities of a new trade war with the US. Many called for diplomacy and a measured response as the world was plunged into trade chaos following Trump’s tariff announcement. On the other hand, some stakeholders and politicians said they wanted firm retaliatory action as they navigated the changes on a range of goods, including those targeting agri-food.
Slavery at sea: Indian Ocean tuna fisheries face rising pressure over forced labor in supply chains
The Global Tuna Alliance (GTA) urged more robust action against human rights abuses in Indian Ocean tuna fisheries, where slavery aboard fishing vessels that operate outside national jurisdictions is rife. We spoke to GTA about how slavery is plaguing global tuna supply chains and what industry and policymakers can do to alleviate the problem. Also this month, the Aquatic Life Institute released research demonstrating how animal health and welfare are distinct but essential and complementary concepts in seafood production.
Cargill’s Easter trends: Nutrition, plant-based and ethical sourcing top 2025 consumer demands
Just ahead of Easter, we spoke to Cargill about what is leading the confectionery space. Highlights included how European consumers are no longer approaching Easter with a sense of guilt over their chocolate intake, and how “indulgence with intention” is this year’s focus, as demand for healthy and ethically responsible options are rising.
Tackling food fraud: Breaking down supply chain vulnerabilities with digital prevention strategies
Food fraud is a growing and often invisible threat, undermining food safety, public trust, and economic stability. We spoke with one of the world’s most prominent food fraud prevention experts, Dr. John W. Spink, director of the Food Fraud Prevention Academy and assistant professor at Michigan State University, about how the industry can guard against crime.
Top food trends in China 2025
The F&B industry plays a vital role in Chinese society, creating shifting consumer preferences and fostering innovative culinary creations. Food trends in China are influenced by cultural heritage, evolving lifestyles, and technological advancements. Innova Market Insights’ Innova360 highlighted the top trends in China that align with the global market researcher’s Top Food Trends 2025.
FDA cracks down on eight synthetic food dyes amid growing health concerns
The FDA is set to ban the use of Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B in F&B products in the coming months as part of its broader initiative to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the US food supply. As part of this strategy, the agency also plans to authorize four new natural color additives in the weeks ahead and speed up the review and approval of others to help companies find substitutes faster.
Nestlé and ofi launch global agroforestry partnership to curb cocoa-linked deforestation
Nestlé and Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) joined forces in the “largest-ever” cocoa agroforestry partnership to lower carbon emissions and fight deforestation. The announcement came as the cocoa industry grapples with enduring social, ethical, and economic challenges of increasing demand amid supply chain disruptions, inflation, and environmental fallout.
ADM talks regulatory compliance and natural reformulation as FDA targets synthetic colors
As US regulatory action around synthetic additives intensifies, all eyes are on color manufacturers to meet the rising consumer demand for clean label natural coloring options. ADM spoke to us as the Health and Human Services and the FDA announced measures to phase out some food dyes and colorings from the country’s food supply. Kelly Newsome, director, Global Product Marketing, Colors & Savory Flavors, ADM, told us tighter regulation opens up opportunities for natural color innovation.
IFFA 2025: Protein diversification and clean label innovation to redefine meat and alternatives
At this year’s IFFA in Frankfurt, Germany, the global meat and alt-protein industry will gather as the world looks to diversify protein sources to feed a growing population. Hybrid offerings, cultivated meat, precision fermentation, and microbial ingredients will proliferate across the show floor from May 3-8, reflecting changing consumer habits, inflationary pressures, evolving regulations, and above all, innovation for greater access to the next protein frontier.