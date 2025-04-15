Cargill’s Easter trends: Nutrition, plant-based and ethical sourcing top 2025 consumer demands
European consumers are no longer approaching Easter with a sense of guilt over their chocolate intake, finds Cargill in its annual trends report. Rather, “indulgence with intention” is the year’s focus, as demand for healthy and ethically responsible confectionery options dominates the market.
In its TrendTracker 2024 report, the F&B giant found that consumers are “embracing a new kind of sweet” and searching out seasonal treats that satisfy ethical, environmental, and health-conscious concerns. The findings reveal a wide range of opportunities for the industry to capitalize on current market developments.
The trends include:
First, “A More Nutritious Easter, Happier Taste Buds”: There is a rise in nutrition-conscious purchases over Easter. More than one-third of European consumers are looking for better-for-you options for their favorite sweets.
Second, “Chocolate with a Conscience”: Almost three-quarters (73%) of consumers believe governments should set stricter rules for environmental standards in the chocolate supply chain. Businesses are responding with a sharp rise in ethical-environmental claims.
Third, “Plant-based (and Proud)”: European plant-based chocolate and dessert innovations saw a 25% average annual growth rate from 2019 to 2023. Many more say they’re willing to cut back on meat and dairy.
Fourth, “Texture + Taste Reign Supreme”: Sensory satisfaction remains key — 89% of Europeans buy chocolate for its sensory qualities, and 47% select products based on a specific texture preference — with “tender,” “crispy,” and “smooth” topping the list.
Peter Remmelzwaal, gourmet chef at Cargill’s House of Chocolate in Belgium, tells Food Ingredients First: “Looking back over the past decade, the transformation is quite remarkable. We’ve gone from a focus on sugar and fat reduction to a much more nuanced approach. Easter chocolate is no longer just a treat — it’s becoming a statement of who the consumer is and what they care about.”
Reformulation and balance
Finding healthier alternatives to traditional Easter treats, especially chocolate, has come to the forefront of consumer demands in the past years as new formulation possibilities make nutritionally-fortified products increasingly available.
Remmelzwaal says this shift in demand, coupled with advanced formulation technologies, opens up a gap in the market for F&B companies across Europe.
“This year, the most striking shift is how consumers are seeking indulgence with intention. They still want the joy and celebration that chocolate brings at Easter, but they also want it to reflect their values — whether that’s nutrition, sustainability, or plant-based eating.”
“It’s encouraging manufacturers to get creative — not just in reducing sugar or fat, but in adding functional value. We see increased interest in chocolate formats that include added fiber, vitamins, or protein, especially among younger consumers,” he says.
Remmelzwaal explains that when it comes to reformulation in products, “it’s a balancing act: we need to maintain taste and texture while delivering on nutrition and cleaner labels. That’s why innovation is increasingly cross-functional, combining sensory science with ingredient tech and consumer insight.”
Replacing sugar is especially difficult, he continues, as the ingredient is about more than sweetness — it also plays a major role in texture, mouthfeel, and shelf life. Removing or reducing it often means rebuilding the structure of a product entirely.
“Clean-label expectations add another layer of complexity, especially as consumers scrutinize ingredient lists more closely. It takes thoughtful formulation, time, and often several iterations to land a healthier product that still feels like a true indulgence,” he says.
Cocoa troubles
Volatile commodity prices — especially cocoa — have had huge impacts across supply chains. Extreme weather and geopolitical disruptions have derailed yields and brought costs up. Many companies are looking for cocoa-free formulation alternatives.
“Brands are looking at ways to manage formulation costs without sacrificing consumer experience. This might mean using a variety of different confectionery compounds for reformulation, which can be of different compositions from cocoa to chocolate,” Remmelzwaal says.
Cargill says it is well-positioned to help bakery, ice cream, and chocolate confectionery customers navigate volatile market conditions. The company recently completed a 60% expansion of its coatings & fillings plant in Deventer, the Netherlands.
“By creating coatings and fillings that offer a rich sensorial experience with less cocoa, Cargill can help its customers mitigate risks by offering alternative ingredients, as a part of its wider portfolio, that maintain high quality and sensory appeal. This ensures that consumers can enjoy indulgent experiences without compromising on taste or sustainability,” says Remmelzwaal.
“The role of Easter chocolate is changing — it’s no longer just a once-a-year treat. It’s a touchpoint where indulgence, identity, and intention intersect. That presents a real opportunity for the industry to deliver products which are good in every sense: emotionally, nutritionally, and ethically.”
Room to innovate
Innovation opportunities also come with responsibilities. Product safety is equally important when producing reformulated products.
Cargill recently introduced a segregated no-nuts production line at its facility in Deventer, which can also produce coatings and fillings that are low in sugar or with no palm used in the recipe, helping customers meet rising consumer demand for specialty segments such as vegan and reduced sugar chocolate products.
“For the industry, Easter is a key moment to showcase what’s possible, whether that’s nutritionally improved indulgence, seasonal formats with added functional benefits, or bold moves in sustainability. It’s also a chance to get closer to consumers and understand what they truly value,” Remmelzwaal continues.
“For consumers, I’d say: look beyond the packaging. Pay attention to what your Easter chocolate says about sourcing, ingredients, and purpose. There’s incredible innovation happening in the background — supporting brands that prioritize ethics and wellness helps to move the industry forward.”