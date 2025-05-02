US meat and poultry producers back bill to boost small processing facilities
US senators have reintroduced the Strengthening Local Processing Act (SLPA) in both chambers of Congress in a move to bolster the resilience of the US food supply chain.
The bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to address critical economic issues in livestock and poultry processing by supporting small and very small meat processing facilities.
The SLPA proposes several key measures, such as supporting small processing plants in complying with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points plans.
It also urges increased cost-sharing for state meat and poultry inspection programs, expansion of the Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program, and establishment of a grant plan for small plants.
“The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition applauds senators and representatives Pingree and Baird for leading the way on this bill, which will address real needs for small processing plants and the producers they serve, and foster a stronger sustainable livestock sector overall,” says Connor Kippe, policy specialist at NSAC.
Industry players agree that this will help sharpen focus on scale-appropriate regulations and support the education of upcoming small-scale and niche meat processors.
“Our years of research, education, and providing technical assistance related to the viability of small and mid-scale meat processors shows that the solutions proposed by the SLPA are thoughtfully designed and will address persistent challenges that our processor members frequently share with us,” says Rebecca Thistlethwaite, director of the Niche Meat Processors Assistance Network.
The bill is poised to bolster various kinds of processing, as it promotes the scale of plants that work best with a wider range of often smaller-herd producers, such as bison, goat, and sheep.
“The SLPA offers necessary resources that small-scale USDA facilities like ours have been advocating for. The appropriate allocation of these resources will allow our establishments to survive and thrive during these immensely challenging times,” says Nichole Sargent of the Southpaw Packing Company in Maine.
Meat industry challenges
The US meat and poultry industry has faced labor shortages over the past few years, which some claim will get the Trump administration’s new immigration policies. According to industry figures, a large chunk of the meatpacking workforce is undocumented.
The American Immigration Council estimates that over 45% of meatpacking workers are foreign-born.
Meanwhile, the USDA has announced that a second round of payments was being released for specialty crop producers through the Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops program.
The initiative will provide up to US$1.3 billion in additional program assistance. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has delivered approximately US$900 million in first-round payments to eligible producers so far.