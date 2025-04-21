Top food trends in China 2025
Explore the leading food trends emerging in China
The food and beverage industry plays a vital role in Chinese society, creating shifting consumer preferences, fostering innovative culinary creations, and boosting the economy. Food trends in China are influenced by cultural heritage, evolving lifestyles, and technological advancements.
Innova Market Insights’ Innova360 explores this dynamic food market and highlights the top trends in China that align with the global market researcher’s Top Food Trends 2025.
1. Ingredients and Beyond
Consumer preferences in China align with the “Ingredients and Beyond” trend. As added value becomes standard, consumers seek products differentiated through ingredient quality. They value food and beverage brands and products focusing on health, natural, and sustainable factors. Brands embrace this trend by utilizing botanical ingredients across various categories to support overall well-being.
Food trends in China indicate that 32% of consumers are willing to try unfamiliar/novel ingredients if it also means additional health benefits. Claims such as “free from preservatives” and “no artificial colorants” are the leading ingredients claims.
2. Precision Wellness
Food trends in China show that 26% of consumers have sought personalized nutrition solutions over the past year. This growing demand for personalization aligns with the “Precision Wellness” food trend and highlights that information culture challenges brands to meet targeted nutritional needs at any life stage.
For example, the dairy industry established regulations that led to the development of products personalized for different age groups, inspiring other categories. The top six targeted nutrition approaches are balance, gender-specific, age, performance, lifestyle-based, and condition-specific nutrition.
3. Green Evolution Wave
The “Green Evolution Wave” food trend highlights consumer support for brands continuing to improve their sustainability outcomes in more areas, whether through eco-friendly products or low-carbon supply chains.
Sixty six percent of consumers endorse brands investing in sustainable farming, and 58% are willing to pay a premium for those addressing sustainability issues. They expect a high level of environmental sustainability claims for non-staple categories.
However, half of consumers in China continue to purchase staple products regardless of sustainability performance.
4. Mood Food: Mindful Choices
Innova Market Insights’ food trends research in China reveals that 29% of consumers’ primary health concern is mentally or emotional well-being. Over the past year, they increasingly sought products that help improve mood and support mental and/or emotional health.
Key concerns in mental health include sleep and insomnia, stress and anxiety, and tiredness and fatigue. These concerns align with the “Mood Food: Mindful Choices” food trend, highlighting the growing demand for products that support mental and emotional well-being.
More than half of consumers in China prefer products that help them feel energetic. Additionally, they engaged in physical activity to enhance their mental well-being over the past year.
5. Emotional Spending
The “Emotional Spending” trend reveals that Chinese consumers are happy to pay more for food and beverages that deliver emotional experiences. For instance, Shiny Meadow launched products that symbolize good luck, resonating with consumers through both visual and experiential appeal.
In China, mid and mid-high income earners and Gen Z lead in emotional spending. Fresh ingredients and flavor richness drive their enjoyment, particularly during occasions with family and partners and relaxation.
6. Sensory Fusion
In China, consumers increasingly seek “crazy creations” that provide them with the ultimate indulgent experience.
The “Sensory Fusion” trend emphasizes the skillful combination of flavors and textures to create incredibly novel pairings. Examples include scallion oil noodles pizza, handmade egg yolk pastries, and steamed bun with popping boba.
7. Food Culture: Tradition Reinvented
The food trend, “Food Culture: Tradition Reinvented,” highlights consumers’ desire to rediscover the flavors of their culinary heritage and embrace authenticity and tradition.
Resonating with this trend, more than 60% of Chinese consumers value tradition in their diet. They prefer trying old/traditional recipe-inspired flavors applied in new F&B categories.
This rise of traditional food culture is celebrated across all industries, especially entertainment, which launches products through collaborations or for promotional purposes.
8. Gut Health: Flourish From Within
Digestive and gut health is a prominent concern for consumers in China and a key driver for functional food purchases. Products with prebiotics, probiotics, fiber, or digestive/gut health claims displayed 9% CAGR growth over the past two years.
This awareness aligns with the “Gut Health: Flourish from Within” food trend, emphasizing the importance of microbiome and creating space for ingredients like fiber.
9. Taste the Glow
Food trends in China indicate that 48% of consumers show interest in purchasing fortified food and beverages to enhance their physical appearance. They relate looking good with healthy-looking skin, looking radiant, and body confidence.
The top ingredients include collagen, vitamin C, and Vitamin E. This interest reflects the “Taste the Glow” food trend, emphasizing the increasing consumer interest in beauty-enhancing food and beverages, driven by the booming cosmetics industry.
10. AI: Bytes to Bites
The “AI: Bytes to Bites” trend highlights that brands are beginning to unlock the full power of AI. They are moving from infinite capabilities to concrete applications that elevate consumer experiences. Nearly half of consumers in China show positive sentiment for AI-enhanced F&B product development.
What’s next for food trends in China?
Food trends in China emphasize health, sustainability, personalization, and emotional experiences. Consumers value products and ingredients that support well-being, whether through natural claims, tradition-inspired recipes, or indulgent creations.
There is a clear demand for products addressing physical and mental wellness, sustainability issues, and sensory exploration, offering brands opportunities for innovation.
Brands can utilize AI to design tailored products that align with consumer preferences and lifestyles, potentially driving loyalty. Additionally, expanding the use of novel and sustainable ingredients can broaden options for health- and eco-conscious consumers. Highlighting the environmental and health benefits of these ingredients can resonate deeply with target consumers.
Sustainability continues to be a key consideration. Brands can enhance their efforts by adopting low-waste production methods and prioritizing eco-friendly packaging to build stronger consumer trust.
Products that enhance mood or deliver multisensory experiences will likely capture consumers’ growing interest.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report, “Top Trends in China.”