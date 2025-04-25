ADM talks regulatory compliance and natural reformulation as FDA targets synthetic colors
As US regulatory action around synthetic additives intensifies, all eyes are on color manufacturers to meet the rising consumer demand for clean label natural coloring options.
Earlier this week, the Health and Human Services (HHS) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced measures to phase out eight artificial food dyes and colorings from the country’s food supply by the end of next year.
While this opens up possibilities for natural color innovation, hues must perform on vibrancy, shelf life, stability, traceability, and other fronts.
“Governing bodies and regulators alike are implementing policies that may require brands to replace scrutinized color ingredients,” says Kelly Newsome, director, Global Product Marketing, Colors & Savory Flavors, ADM, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Our color scientists leverage our next-generation portfolio of stable color solutions derived from natural sources, opening the door for innovative color creativity with clean label appeal, answering calls to replace artificial/synthetic ingredients.”
Regulatory action pushes innovation
A more concrete example of tightening regulations around additives is the recent FDA ban on Red No. 3 (Erythrosine) for foods and ingested drugs after research established a link between the dye and cancer in laboratory rats.
Newsome says ADM’s alternative to the color, such as the black carrot and red beet-derived color solutions, can deliver vivid shades. These can range from hot pink and reddish-pink to red blush, red-violet, deep red, and true red and be applicable in snacks, frozen treats, beverages, and other applications.
“Titanium dioxide (TiO2), which provides a white color across F&B categories, is also under scrutiny from regulators, manufacturers, and consumers,” she notes.
Additionally, colorants included in the HHS’s new phase-out plan include Red No. 40, Blue No. 1 and No. 2, Green No. 3, and Yellow No. 5 and No. 6 due to their reported links to health conditions.
While the regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly, today’s “eco-conscious” consumers also show increasing awareness of raw material sourcing practices. Moreover, products with short ingredient lists are steadily influencing purchasing decisions.
Natural colorants derived from fruits, vegetables, and botanicals help strengthen clean label and sustainability narratives and align with regulatory trends favoring transparency in the source of F&B formulations, notes Newsome.
“Our color solutions all come from natural sources, with one unique stand-out from a source lesser known to the industry — our fruit-juice blue harvested from the Amazonian huito fruit.”
She says a heat-stable, water-soluble blue color has “long eluded” the industry, placing limitations on creating foods and drinks that need a vibrant blue.
“The fruit-juice blue is acid-, light-, and heat-stable and supports the creation of purples, greens, and caramel-free browns. It enables a true-blue color that remains stable across different pH systems, including neutral- and low pH, and any pH in-between.”
According to Newsome, when it comes to whites, ADM’s PearlEdge line of proprietary solutions can help replace TiO2 as it is derived from natural sources, including native corn starch. The company’s vertically integrated supply chain enables quality control of raw materials “from seed to fork, eliminating the need for further modification of the sources.”
Targeting natural color stability
Natural color formulation is desirable but maintaining stability, intensity, and consistency can be challenging.
“Specifically, through our proprietary and patented micronization technology, our solutions offer unique plating characteristics that help ensure color uniformity and mitigate flashing, streaking, and bleeding in powders, mixes, liquids, and more,” says Newsome.
“And while naturally derived colors can sometimes impart off-notes, we use our deodorized and masking technologies, along with patented extraction technology, to create desired shades without unwanted flavors or aromas.”
She adds that ADM’s extraction technology can remove starches, sugars, and proteins to produce colors that can withstand “even the most challenging” formulation environments.
Color for storytelling and brand loyalty
Beyond regulatory and functional pressures, color plays a crucial role in storytelling, setting expectations around flavor, freshness, and quality.
Whether it’s the deep green of matcha or the soft pink of the Sakura, color helps shape brand identity and product experience. Industry experts have previously told us that the emotional connection is often “stronger” with natural colors.
“Color is a powerful tool in shaping consumer perception and plays a critical role in creating memorable product experiences,” says Newsome. “It serves as the first sensory cue that grabs attention on crowded shelves, influencing the understanding of quality and flavor.”
ADM’s recent consumer insights also point to emotional appeal with color. She tells us that green tones are frequently linked to freshness and naturality, while orange and red hues suggest satisfying satiation and healthy indulgence. Blues offer opportunities to explore and denote “unexpected” flavor pairings,” while reds are associated with simplicity.
In all, colors remain lucrative both for product differentiation and brand recollection.
“A distinct shade can make a product instantly recognizable, encouraging repeat purchases and fostering loyalty when consumers associate it with a positive experience,” concludes Newsome.