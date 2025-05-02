Beyond The Headlines: Ingredion advances stevia sustainability, EU’s nod to fermented rapeseed cake ingredient
This week in industry news, Ingredion bolstered its stevia supply chain sustainability, and Nutriswiss unveiled a laboratory in Switzerland to advance oil and fat sensory analysis. Meanwhile, Denmark-based Ferm Foods received EU authorization to use its fermented rapeseed cake ingredient in foods, and Italian Parmigiano Reggiano cheese reported a record consumption value of US$37.5 billion in 2024, despite a challenging geopolitical environment and uncertainty in international markets.
Sustainability highlights
Ingredion received the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) Silver performance level for 100% of its stevia supply chain. The certification, verified by a third-party audit through the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative, makes Ingredion’s stevia supply the only one with this level of verified sustainability, says the firm. As consumer preferences evolve toward environmental considerations, Ingredion is targeting sustainably produced ingredients that support healthier outcomes and help F&B brands achieve their environmental, social, and governance goals.
Business highlights
Nutriswiss unveiled a sensory laboratory in Lyss, Switzerland, to advance its capabilities in sensory research and tasting of oils and fats. The laboratory includes eight isolated tasting booths, precise temperature controls, and odor-free air ventilation for panel testing and provides red light usage to eliminate color bias in product perception. The company says the facility complies with the latest recommendations of the German Society for Fat Science.
Danish firm Ferm Food received EU authorization for its fermented rapeseed cake ingredient in food applications. While rapeseed oil is used in cooking, the remaining protein-rich press cake was prohibited for human consumption in the EU before the approval, says the company. Rapeseed cake contains 28-30% protein and can be used as a protein source by food producers and consumers on a large scale and at reasonable prices.
The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium announced that the cheese reached a record consumption value of €33.2 billion (US$37.5 billion) in 2024, compared to €33.05 billion (US$37.4 billion) in 2023, with an increase of 4.9%. Despite global trade challenges, total sales volume rose 9.2%, supported by growth in both domestic and international markets. Italy accounted for 51.3% of sales and large retailers (65%) dominated the distribution channels, followed by food manufacturers (18%).
Protein ingredients firm Actus Nutrition acquired Foremost Farms USA’s whey protein facility in Sparta, Wisconsin. The site currently manufactures whey protein products, which Actus will continue producing at the location. The move supports Actus’ global growth strategy in whey protein. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
The USDA announced it will issue US$1.3 billion to specialty crop producers through its second Marketing Assistance Program Payment. The program aims to help specialty crop producers meet higher marketing costs related to specialty crops’ perishability, specialized handling and transport equipment, and packaging to prevent damage. The crops covered include fruits (fresh and dried), vegetables (including dry edible beans and peas, mushrooms, and vegetable seed), tree nuts, and other specialty crops.
The UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) showcased British beef, lamb, and pork at the SIAL trade show in Canada from April 29 to May 1. Visitors sampled beef and lamb dishes and learned more about specific meat cuts courtesy of a butchery demonstration by AHDB Trade Butchery Manager Martin Eccles. Beef export volumes from the UK to Canada increased 252% in 2024 to 7,385 metric tons worth £26 million (US$34.6 million). Pig meat volumes to Canada increased 10% to 1,138 metric tons valued at £5 million (US$6.6 million).
Research highlights
A report released by the UN FAO highlighted the surge in global use of food supplements and functional foods as tools for personal health and well-being. The findings in the Food Safety in Personalized Nutrition report address safety concerns like ingredient sourcing, dosage, and drug interactions. It emphasizes the importance of clear labeling, rigorous safety assessments, and strong regulatory frameworks to protect consumers, especially in low- and middle-income countries.