Fooditive unveils healthier and more sustainable sugar alternative with “extraordinary sweetness”
13 Jun 2024 --- Dutch plant-based ingredient manufacturer Fooditive introduces its Keto-Fructose sweetener, derived from apples and pears, to the US. The 5-keto-D-fructose sweetener is currently undergoing a generally recognized as safe assessment by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The company notes that Keto-Fructose preserves all the vital functionalities of sugar while offering extraordinary sweetness. It will enable F&B manufacturers to create healthier, sugar-free products without compromising on taste, texture or shelf life.
“Fooditive understands the challenges associated with replacing sugar, and we recognize that the effectiveness of a sugar alternative is not solely measured by taste,” says Moayad Abushokhedim, CEO of Fooditive.
“This is why our Keto-Fructose sweetener goes beyond replicating the beloved sweetness of sugar. Its additional functionality enables seamless use in applications and reflects our dedication to meeting the real needs of food manufacturers with forward-thinking solutions.”
By utilizing produce side-streams to produce the sweetener, Fooditive supports a circular economy, helping to minimize environmental impact and create an affordable and accessible product for manufacturers and consumers.
Product applications
Keto-Fructose is derived from waste side streams from apple and pear processing through Fooditive’s exclusive fermentation process. It can replace sugar in various products, such as chocolate, baked goods, fruit fillings, glazes and beverages. According to the company, the sweetener closely mimics the flavor profile of sugar.
“Fooditive stands at the forefront of supporting the food industry’s desire to reduce sugar content while preserving the qualities that sugar adds to food products,” adds Abushokhedim.
“This new sweetener embodies our spirit of innovation, our commitment to sustainability and health, and our mission to identify ingredients that fulfill the needs of American food producers and enable them to meet consumer demand for healthier products.”
The Dutch business is currently negotiating with companies in the F&B sector to introduce its new sweetener to a broader audience. By integrating the “revolutionary sweetener” into a wider range of products, it aims to meet consumer demand for healthier, sugar-free alternatives.
Sugar-free sweetener developments
Fooditive’s new sweetener arrives amid an ongoing debate on the safety and health effects of low- or no-calorie sweeteners. The WHO advises against non-sugar sweeteners for weight control, finding no long-term benefits of the ingredients.
At the same time, researchers suggest that replacing sugar-sweetened F&B with alternative sweeteners can support weight management for at least one year after fast weight loss in adults.
Natural sweeteners like stevia are also gaining traction due to their associated health benefits, taste and sustainability. Nutrition Insight recently sat down with leading stevia suppliers Cargill and Ingredion to discuss the market trends and benefits of using the natural sweetener.
Edited by Jolanda van Hal