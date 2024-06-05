Sweeteners in the spotlight: Experts examine trends driving sugar reduction innovation
05 Jun 2024 --- From beverages to energy drinks, cakes and pastries to confectionery, the sweeteners space is developing rapidly as consumer appetites of sugar-reduced offerings gain traction. Brands seek better-for-you ingredient options with a lower sugar content that do not compromise on taste, flavor and functionality.
We speak with key players in sweeteners who examine the latest trends driving innovation, the most sought-after sweetener applications and the growing significance of providing functional benefits while optimizing cost-effectiveness.
Low-sugar solutions
Sarah Diedrich, senior marketing director, Global Sweetening & Texturizing Solutions at ADM, notes that today’s consumers prioritize their holistic well-being and are interested in learning more about their bodies’ responses to diet, including one that’s low in carbohydrates.
“One way consumers are evaluating how their consumption habits impact their health is by monitoring their blood glucose levels. Our research shows that 57% of US consumers reported taking specific measures to regulate their blood sugar, with 70% of the survey respondents seeking to incorporate more low-sugar products into their diets,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“When reaching for low-sugar foods and beverages, consumers will want to ensure that the sweetening solutions also support their blood glucose management. This may include high potency, low glycemic sweeteners like stevia or nutritive sweetening ingredients in moderation that are also low glycemic, like agave.”
At the same time, ADM’s research finds that an appealing taste and less sugar are considered equally important for consumers choosing a new food or beverage.
“Indulgence is crucial, and sweetening solutions are needed to address potential challenges around taste and texture in better-for-you applications, delivering highly sought-after enjoyment.”
“Balancing act”
Another confounding factor is cost, flags Diedrich.
“Globally, 63% of consumers state they’re conscious of the impact of rising prices on their wellness goals, with 58% noting they’ll need to reduce the amount of “healthy” products because they think they’re expensive. Cost optimization starts at the ingredient level, which is driving demand from manufacturers for more cost-effective sweetening solutions.”
“It takes a balancing act to ensure all qualities are being achieved and we support manufacturers in bringing in the best sweetening system to help meet sugar content and cost targets and deliver an outstanding sensory experience.”
Douglas Lim, head of North America Business at Samyang Corporation, agrees that consumers consider nutritional benefits such as digestion and blood sugar management as critical factors when purchasing sugar-reduced products.
“Consequently, sweeteners that provide nutritional benefits alongside their sweetening role will gain more attention,” he tells us.
Good gut health
“Allulose has a glycemic index (GI) of 0, meaning it does not affect blood sugar levels because it is mostly excreted in urine without being metabolized by the body. Furthermore, allulose increases the GLUT4 (glucose transporter type 4) protein, which helps skeletal muscles absorb glucose, thereby lowering blood sugar levels. It also reduces the secretion of enzymes that cause endoplasmic reticulum stress (IRE1α sulfonation-RIDD-SIRT1 decay) in type 2 diabetes test groups, thereby mitigating blood sugar levels.”
“Clinical studies have shown that allulose is less likely to cause digestive issues compared to sugar alcohols like erythritol. This is because allulose is mostly absorbed in the small intestine and excreted in urine, leaving little to reach the colon and cause issues such as diarrhea. Allulose will be a better option for individuals looking to manage digestive issues and diabetes.”
Innova Market Insights data indicates that allulose is the fastest-growing sweetener ingredients for NPD with a 46% increase (Global, CAGR April 2019-March 2024). This is followed by Manuka honey (+38%), maltitol solution (+34%), xylose (+31%) and cyclamate (+30%).
Lim also notes an increasing trend of “reduce inflammation/high fiber/digestive health” claims on sugar-reduced products.
“As more consumers prioritize digestive health, the incorporation of fiber into sugar-reduced products is also on the rise. Consequently, sweeteners that do not cause bloating when consumed with dietary fiber are expected to gain prominence. In particular, allulose does not cause digestive distress (bloating, diarrhea).”
Sweetener solutions to overcome challenges
Diedrich highlights ADM’s vast library of sweetening solutions that supports brands in leveraging the optimal sweetening system for their specific application needs.
“Coupling our quality sweetening solutions with our comprehensive formulation approach, Replace Rebalance Rebuild, we help manufacturers replace sweetness, rebalance flavor and rebuild functionality to overcome formulation hurdles and provide low- and no-sugar options that delight consumers, reach clean label targets and address cost,” she says.
The company’s proprietary SweetRight stevia solutions line includes offerings isolated directly from the stevia leaf and not produced via fermentation or bioconversion. ADM’s SweetRight Edge stevia leverages its proprietary approach to stevia extraction and purification to maximize the glycosides that taste the best and minimize bitter and astringent profiles, providing an exemplary sweet taste.
“The most recent addition to the line is our SweetRight Stevia Edge-M, which has zero calories and zero glycemic index and provides improved sweetening, increased solubility and reduced bitterness compared to Rebaudioside (Reb) M. SweetRight Stevia Edge-M also has the benefit of cost savings.”
“Additionally, our SweetRight agave is an exceptional option for a multitude of food and beverage categories, delivering a neutral sensory profile and superb solubility while also being a familiar sweetening solution to many consumers. With a sweetening potency 25-30% higher than sucrose, less input of SweetRight agave is required to achieve the same sweetness level. It also supports clean labels and brings premiumization to applications because it is USDA organic, Fair Trade, kosher, halal and non-GMO,” she says.
Meanwhile, Samyang’s Nexweet Allulose offers properties that mimic the sweetness of sugar most closely and has the labeling advantage of being excluded from added sugars. The company recommends using a blend of Nexweet Allulose and high-intensity sweeteners. This approach secures cost competitiveness, compensates for the lack of body when using high-intensity sweeteners alone, and mitigates their characteristic bitterness.
“Furthermore, the use of a flavor modulator can enhance the overall flavor profile. The modulator is a type of flavoring agent that can change taste perception. High-intensity sweeteners exhibit delayed onset time, less body, and a lingering sensation compared to sucrose.”
“Flavor modulators play a crucial role in reducing the initial onset time and the lingering taste. Samyang has established partnerships with various flavor houses to secure a diverse modulator mix-and-match system to achieve the optimal sugar reduction blending desired by our clients. We are seeking opportunities to expand such comprehensive sugar reduction solutions globally.”
“The sugar reduction market does not grow merely by launching products with sugar reduction claims. We aim to provide the most sugar-like sweetening solution from the perspectives of taste, cost, and texture while reducing sugars,” he says.
What’s coming next?
Lim expects that the natural high-intensity sweetener market is expected to grow, with increasing demand for natural ingredients and stricter regulations on artificial sweeteners, natural sweeteners are emerging as healthy alternatives.
“Natural high-intensity sweeteners (like stevia and monk fruit extract) and rare sugars (such as allulose) will be more widely used. As the market for products offering nutritional and physiological benefits beyond sugar reduction expands, protein sweeteners are anticipated to emerge as a new trend in the sweetener market,” he says.
“Therefore, comprehensive solutions that provide sweetness and functional benefits like sucrose, while optimizing cost-effectiveness from the customer's perspective, will continue to be refined and enhanced to meet consumer needs.”
Lim also flags the forthcoming USDA policy on reducing added sugars in school meals which begins in the 2025-2026 school year. The policy will restrict high-sugar foods like cereals, yogurt, and flavored milk, and by fall 2027, added sugars in school meals will be limited to less than 10% of total weekly calories for breakfast and lunch.
“As a result, many food companies will adapt to the changing regulatory environment and develop strategies to offer healthier product options,” he concludes.
ADM’s Diedrich says affordability will continue to drive consumers’ purchasing decisions which means cost savings are imperative throughout each step of the product formulation process, and sweetening solutions that can help save on cost will be further thrust into the limelight.
“We help brands achieve cost optimization across bulk sweetening needs. For example, our new SweetRight honey extender provides a 1:1 replacement of honey with significant cost savings. Honey is one of the top sweetening solutions, but there can be residual waste when using liquid honey.”
“Our SweetRight honey extender has reduced residual waste (up to 10% for liquid honey), in addition to improved rheology, which avoids the need for heating during processing. Maintaining the same great taste and preserving delicate honey flavors, our SweetRight honey extender supports both the sensory experience and cost optimization for culinary and plant-based dishes, beverages, baked goods and snacks, ultimately helping mitigate consumers’ cost concerns while delivering delicious offerings,” she concludes.
By Gaynor Selby