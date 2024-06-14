Beyond The Headlines: Cargill upgrades innovation hub in China, Nestlé’s air fryer meal innovation
14 Jun 2024 --- In this week’s industry updates, Cargill injected US$4 million in an innovation center in China for syrups and cocoa advancements and FrieslandCampina shared its farmer premiums for sustainability initiatives. Meanwhile, Nestlé innovated air fryer-friendly meal solutions and EIT Food announced the winners of its agrifood entrepreneurship program that facilitates sustainable growth for start-ups.
Launches and innovation
Cargill unveiled an upgraded Shanghai innovation center to drive food and personal care advancements for China and Asia. With an investment of US$4 million, the center has expanded and is equipped with cutting-edge technology like texture analyzers, high-temperature sterilizers, 3D food printers, Lumi analyzers, Malvern instruments and physical property testers. The center is poised to propel innovations in flavored syrups, cocoa and chocolate, bakery products, edible oils and health-focused food solutions. Besides China, the innovation center also supports Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.
Nestlé developed a range of meal solutions specifically for air fryers to meet the growing demand for these appliances in the US, where an estimated two-thirds of households now own one. The products include Maggi seasonings made with herbs and spices to elevate food’s crunch and flavor, as well as air fryer cooking instructions printed directly on the packaging for popular brands like Hot Pockets and DiGiornio personal pizzas.
US-based Franklin Farms launched an organic shredded Kimchi to provide versatile, bold flavors and probiotic benefits for consumers. The product is a condiment made with fresh cabbage fermented in a blend of onions, garlic, carrots, red chili pepper and spices and is a “probiotic powerhouse.” It is vegan, kosher, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, low-calorie and fat-free. Kimchi is a staple in traditional Korean cuisine and will be launched this month at Price Chopper & Market 32 stores in the Northeast US.
Business highlights
Syensqo joined forces with Agtech Innovation in Brazil to drive open innovation in agricultural technologies. The move is set to boost Syensqo’s agribusiness capabilities and strengthen connections within the South American agribusiness ecosystem. It is dedicated to fostering initiatives that support start-ups, producers, investors, academics, scientists and various stakeholders in developing technological solutions that enhance sustainability, competitiveness, and social inclusivity across the entire agribusiness value chain.
Agave spirit formulator Wild Common, netted US$5 million for its Series A funding round from HIPstr, the early-stage investment arm of HighPost Capital.The company will use the cash injection to scale up production, capitalize on solid growth of the overall tequila market and expand its team. Wild Common’s agave is grown and harvested “by hand” from Mexico’s rich volcanic soil, slow-roasted in small batches, carefully distilled by experts and bottled by hand on site.
Sustainability highlights
FrieslandCampina announced that the cooperative’s dairy farmers received over €245 million (US$ 264.2 million) in premiums for their sustainability achievements in 2023, out of which €190 million was paid through the ‘Foqus planet Sustainable development’ incentive system and over €55 million (US$59 million) for participation in a special milk flow such as organic, On the way to PlanetProof and VLOG. Foqus planet system rewards results in nine sustainability indicators across four themes: animal health and welfare, climate, biodiversity and grazing.
Food innovation community EIT Food, announced the winners of RisingFoodStars, an entrepreneurship program for agri-food scaleups to address long-term food sustainability. The 14 chosen start-ups include NoPalm Ingredients (sustainable palm oil alternatives), Those Vegan Cowboys (animal-free dairy products), MyEasyFarm (platforms to manage agricultural data), Cultivated Biosciences (improving the mouthfeel of animal-free cheese), Neggst Foods (plant-based whole egg alternatives) and AgroLeague (social media for farmers), among others. The RisingFoodStars alumni have secured over US$700 million in investment since the program’s inception in 2018.
Shanghai-based consultancy Lever China collaborated with hospitality leader IHG Hotels & Resorts Greater China on its new policy goal to make 30% of its menu items plant-based by 2025 nationwide. The collaboration reflects a wider shift toward sustainable dining driven by evolving consumer preferences in China, where consumers increasingly opt for plant-based foods primarily for novelty and health benefits. Notably, a 2023 survey by researchers at Peking University in China found over 95% of respondents in major Chinese cities were interested in trying plant-based alternatives.
By Insha Naureen