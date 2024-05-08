Better-for-you solutions: Boosting nutrition, propelling protein and targeting functionality
08 May 2024 --- The better-for-you trend is gaining traction in global markets as consumers desire greater access to functional food and beverages that promote well-being and healthy aging, boost immunity, improve gut health and add nutritional value paired with natural ingredients.
Industry players give Food Ingredients First their take on the market dynamics, consumer trends and innovations shaping the better-for-you space. They also examine some of the key ingredients used in formulations, on-trend applications and what will shape the sector in the coming years.
“Consumers today expect the products they purchase to have functional attributes as a baseline. This behavior shift is positively impacting the better-for-you arena, with the opportunity to bring functional solutions into a variety of foods and beverages,” explains Paula Limena, vice president of global marketing, health & wellness, at ADM.
“Concurrently, there is increasing focus on supporting gut and digestive health and how it connects to overall well-being. This demand is putting pressure on brands to use solutions, like prebiotic dietary fiber, probiotics and postbiotics, that provide this support.”
Limena notes how wellness-minded shoppers are also looking for high inclusions of protein, vitamins and minerals, and they generally want this nutritional value paired with a familiar, “closer-to-nature” ingredient list.
“Plant-based ingredients and botanical extracts are excellent solutions to meet these demands.
Plant proteins and wholesome ingredients provide the functionality and familiarity consumers seek. Our clean-tasting soy and pea proteins are exceptional options, as are our ancient grains, beans, nuts and seeds.”
“Soy protein continues to be highly used for protein fortification, as it is a “complete protein” with a Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score of one. Combining soy with other sources, including our pea protein, can further extend consumer access to better-for-you, high protein offerings.”
Botanical extracts also check the box on what consumers deem as “natural” and are associated with a range of wellness benefits. ADM is also examining the effects of green rooibos tea extract on stress and anxiety in collaboration with the University of Canberra in Australia, as this extract garners attention for potential mental and emotional well-being support.
Plant-based remains “driving force” in the marketplace
Marcelo Martins, managing director of starches, sweeteners and texturizers Europe at Cargill, highlights how consumers are more deliberate, cautious, and mindful of their food and beverage choices. Many consider these purchasing decisions linked to their physical and mental well-being and aspire to eat fresh foods and drinks.
“Clean labels, sugar reduction and a keen interest in plant-based products are major trends impacting the food industry as consumers look to adopt a healthier lifestyle. The challenge for developers is to meet these seemingly conflicting requirements without sacrificing taste or deviating from texture norms,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
“With consumer demand for plant-based food and beverages remaining a driving force in the marketplace, it remains a key focus for Cargill’s innovation efforts. We see huge opportunities for development and discovery in the alternative protein and dairy space. Our aim is to help customers get ever closer to mirroring the taste, texture and nutritional value of animal protein and dairy-based products, as well as answering the calls for healthier, more sustainable, and better-tasting solutions.”
One Cargill solution is RadiPure pea protein, which harnesses the natural power of peas to offer quality plant-based protein across a range of applications.
“As we consider a landscape that increasingly scrutinizes ingredient labels, food developers must bring label-friendly considerations to the table. However, producing label-friendly products now involves many layers of complexity – from developing traceable supply chains to addressing the challenges of reformulating products with label-friendly ingredient alternatives.”
“In a stride toward delivering better textures and syneresis control, Cargill has recently launched a new range of LM conventional pectins that can deliver novel texture, offering a cost-competitive solution for customers tapping into clean label trends while covering a wide range of applications.”
One area where the importance of a healthy lifestyle and a proactive approach to long-term wellness is the beverage space where there is a shift away from alcohol and toward beverages that deliver hydration, but are also ‘better for you’ in some way, points out James Street, global marketing director, at Prinova.
However, he points to plant-based as one particularly interesting area for ‘better-for-you’ benefits.
Vegan diets can be low in some key micronutrients: vitamin B12, for example, is crucial for functions such as the manufacture of red blood cells but is absent from virtually all plant-based foods. In order to meet the nutritional challenges associated with plant-based diets, we offer specially formulated premixes that are rich in nutrients like calcium and vitamins B12 and D.
“Our plant-based micronutrient premixes are rich in nutrients that can be lacking in vegan and vegetarian diets, such as vitamin B12, vitamin D and calcium. This makes them ideal for indulgent products with ‘better-for-you’ appeal,” he says.
“Beverages are also an ideal vehicle for wellness benefits. Formulation is often straightforward and they offer a convenient fit into consumers’ daily lives.”
As consumers become more eco-conscious, interest in plant-based ingredients is growing as part of a wider “healthy me, healthy planet” trend.
“Recent Prinova research found that plant protein was in the top three ingredients consumers sought in healthy beverages. This trend ties in with the emergence of sustainability as another key purchase driver for consumers, particularly in Italy, the UK, and Germany,” Street adds.
Opportunities in functional products
The food industry is poised to evolve significantly over the next five to ten years, driven by an increasing focus on vitality. As consumers prioritize health and wellness, there will be a rise in demand for functional products that offer benefits such as immunity-boosting properties and support for gut health, says Martins.
“This presents opportunities for brands to innovate by incorporating ingredients with recognized health benefits while reducing artificial additives and sugar content.”
“Consumers now have diverse health goals, ranging from weight management to sports performance. Brands can capitalize on this by offering products that cater to multiple health objectives, such as reducing sugar or carbs while adding ancient grains, plant proteins, or prebiotic fiber.”
“In recognition of this trend, Cargill has adopted a more focused approach to specialized nutrition, which leverages our deep expertise in food solutions to nourish life across all life stages. From supporting the healthy development of tiny newborn babies through to the healthy aging of loving grandparents, no matter who they are or where they are on their journey, we know that solutions are required to nourish life every step of the way.”
Propelling protein
Consumers are increasingly proactive about nutrition, resulting in a market where health is a powerful purchase driver, agrees Katrine Helene Fruergaard Holm, global industry marketing manager, Arla Foods Ingredients.
“Protein remains the ‘go-to’ nutrient for many health-focused shoppers, with 42% of consumers globally seeing it as the most important ingredient. Meeting this demand by harnessing the potential of dairy and whey is a major focus of Arla Foods Ingredients’ R&D. Nutrilac ProteinBoost, for example, is our line of whey proteins based on patented microparticulation technology.”
“Rich in all nine essential amino acids, the ingredients in the range represent a complete protein source and also deliver an indulgent texture and mild dairy taste. They can be used in a wide variety of applications, including yogurt, desserts and dairy beverages. Manufacturers can use Nutrilac ProteinBoost to take protein levels to the limit while staying in perfect control of texture, taste and stability.”
Better-for-you cheese
Cheese consumers, too, are highly focused on nutritional value, but at the same time, they still want an indulgent taste and texture, adds Fruergaard Holm. There are various strategies for improving the ‘better-for-you’ credentials of cheese products, including boosting protein content, lowering fat, reducing sodium and adding more calcium.
“Arla Foods Ingredients’ products can help achieve all of these goals, and we recently launched two new recipe concepts that demonstrate this. A new cream cheese recipe offers a creamy texture and taste despite containing 50% less fat than standard recipes. Rich in high-quality whey proteins thanks to the inclusion of Nutrilac QU-7650 and CH-4560, it delivers all the essential amino acids.”
“Meanwhile, a low-fat solution for individually wrapped cheese slices uses the fat-mimicking proteins in Nutrilac FO-7065 to reduce the need for skimmed milk cheese,” she continues.
What’s coming next?
Better-for-you solutions are a key part of what’s coming next for the future of food, says
Limena. “As the industry taps into technologies like artificial intelligence and precision fermentation and looks further into microbial strains and enzymes, there is vast growth potential for even more tailored and targeted offerings that align with individual lifestyles and daily routines.”
When it comes to protein, there’s been a significant shift in focus from quantity to quality. Previously, it was all about packing in as much as possible – now there’s greater emphasis on nutritional value and the completeness of the protein source.
“Furthermore, with better-for-you products now firmly in the mainstream, it’s more important than ever to combine nutritional quality with sensory satisfaction,” concludes Fruergaard Holm.
By Gaynor Selby