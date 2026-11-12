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Tirlán’s sales director on bringing clear whey protein isolate to the US in 2027
Key takeaways
- Tirlán plans to launch a clear whey protein isolate in the US in 2027.
- The company expects its €126 million (US$140 million) whey processing facility in Ireland to be operational by mid-2027.
- It links rising US demand for its dairy proteins to GLP-1 use and sees an opportunity to pair dairy protein with oat fiber.
Tirlán plans to bring a clear whey protein isolate to the US in 2027. Speaking to Food Ingredients First at SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, Shane McDarby, Tirlán’s director of sales, said interest in clear drinks stood out at the show and linked rising US demand for the Irish dairy co-op’s proteins to the wider use of GLP-1 medications.
“Just this week, we’ve seen huge demand for clear beverages,” he said.
The launch comes as Tirlán adds whey processing capacity at its Ballyragget site in County Kilkenny, Ireland. The co-op announced the €126 million (US$140 million) project in November 2025 and expects the facility, which will produce clear whey, to be operational by mid-2027.
McDarby also pointed to an instant whey protein isolate as part of the expanded range.
At Fi Europe 2025, Eve Mulcahy, Tirlán’s head of proteins and powders, discussed how the whey expansion could serve active nutrition and healthy aging applications.
GLP-1 demand reaches beyond whey
McDarby said the company is witnessing “huge incremental demand” for its proteins due to the proliferation and use of GLP-1 drugs in the US.
He expects protein demand to rise further as more people use oral GLP-1 medications. In the US, the Wegovy pill became available in January, followed in April by Eli Lilly’s Foundayo.
McDarby also reported stronger demand in the UK and elsewhere in Europe, where Tirlán sells whey proteins, milk proteins, and caseins. He described what he is hearing about GLP-1 uptake in those markets as largely anecdotal.
“‘All boats are lifting’ across those protein ranges as people follow the trend, and there are more and more occasions for protein in those people’s diets,” he said.
McDarby was also gauging where precision fermentation might fit in the protein market. “Our understanding from what we’ve learned this week is that there’s enough demand for proteins that precision fermentation will complement dairy proteins,” he added.
Clear whey turned up elsewhere on the SupplySide show floor. FrieslandCampina Ingredients showcased a pre-acidified whey isolate in a clear sparkling beverage with 20 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber.
Adding fiber with Irish oats
McDarby sees a role for Tirlán’s gluten-free oats alongside dairy protein in products for consumers taking GLP-1 medications. The co-op has identified high-protein pancakes, meal replacements, and beverages as areas for development with its oat ingredients.
Ahead of SupplySide Global 2026, Tirlán told us that one of its functional oat flours remains pourable after ultra-high-temperature processing.
“We have a dedicated production facility in the center of Ireland, situated very close to our tillage farmers, so it’s a closely trusted supply chain,” McDarby said in Las Vegas.
Some customers also want to visit the Irish farms that supply the co-op’s grass-fed milk, he noted. “They want to touch the grass, see the cows, and understand the supply chain.”
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