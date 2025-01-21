Tapping taste modulation: HTBA tackles protein off-notes and bitterness in “better-for-you” foods
Better-for-you alternatives to snacks are gaining traction, with nearly 60% of consumers actively seeking small edible treats that support their well-being. But adding functional ingredients like protein can “negatively impact” taste in finished products, Paula Morrison, US applications director at HealthTech Bioactives (HTBA), tells Food Ingredients First.
Formulators struggle to create a palatable taste with plant-based proteins due to the sensory challenges they present — bitterness and off-notes being the prominent ones. These can detract from product appeal.
“Thirty percent of consumers say plant-based foods are not tasty enough,” says Morrison.
HTBA formulates “natural origin” taste modulation solutions that address these issues by masking undesirable flavors and suppressing astringency to enhance the overall product taste.
“For instance, we recently showcased a vanilla-flavored vegan sports protein shake prototype made with pea protein, an alternative to whey, enhanced by HTBA’s taste modulation offering.”
The drink delivers 15 g of protein per 250 ml, achieving a balanced flavor profile with a natural flavors label.
The Spain-based ingredient company also says its taste modulation technologies mask the “intense bitterness” of protein hydrolysates, supporting new product developments for high-protein beverages in the dairy and plant-based categories.
“This makes them more appealing to mainstream consumers,” she adds.
Enhancing depth and flavor
Innova Market Insights’ fourth Global Flavor Trend for 2025, “Healthier Enjoyment,” stresses the importance of combining health with flavor. After price, participants in the market researcher’s global consumer trends survey noted the importance of taste and texture in nutritious F&B products, including “light” versions with less sugar, salt, fat and/or calories.
HTBA’s taste modulation ingredients align with these consumer trends, helping F&B manufacturers overcome taste challenges associated with functional ingredients. They also facilitate reduced sugar and calorie formulations “without compromising on sensory experience,” notes Morrison.
“Consumer interest in holistic health and wellness shows no sign of slowing, and people have more choice than ever when it comes to functional foods and beverages. With so much choice, consumers aren’t willing to compromise — demanding products that deliver both healthy ingredients and an exceptional taste.”
“To ensure reduced-sugar products maintain the richness and depth of flavor consumers expect, we use our advanced taste modulation technologies. These natural-origin solutions enhance mouthfeel by adding roundness and density, creating a satisfying sensory experience.”
The ingredients also address common challenges associated with sugar reduction, such as reducing off-notes from alternative sweeteners, minimizing lingering aftertastes and increasing sweetness onset speed.
Leveraging upcycled ingredients
Using citrus extraction technology, HTBA leverages the “power of nature” to enhance flavor and functionality.
“Our portfolio includes natural flavors with flavor-modifying properties (FMPs), natural-origin sweeteners and other FMPs designed to optimize taste while supporting sustainability.”
The company’s upcycled ingredients are produced at its manufacturing facility in southern Spain, which has recently undergone a €25 million (US$25.9 million) investment.
“In line with our commitment to sustainability, 98% of waste generated at our facility is recovered, reused or recycled. Guided by our pharmaceutical roots, we prioritize quality, environmental stewardship and food safety, supported by rigorous third-party certifications,” she continues.
Emerging opportunities
Morrison identifies some key opportunities in taste modulation, such as salt reduction and masking challenging ingredients like cannabidiol and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) in sports beverages. Another focus is enhancing cocoa flavors.
“Rising cocoa costs are prompting manufacturers to explore solutions that preserve taste while managing expenses. In addition, HTBA has developed a BCAA mix to mask bitterness effectively.”
“Sugar reduction and natural, sugar-free options remain key trends, alongside emerging interest in plant-based yogurts using allergen-free pea protein.”
Meanwhile, clean label demands and the bitterness of hydrolyzed protein present challenges to formulators. However, she notes that by innovating in these areas, the industry is preparing to meet evolving consumer preferences.
We recently spoke to the company at FiE 2024, where it unveiled its Citrosa+ sweetener from citrus in combination with stevia. It aims to achieve a reduced sugar/low calorie beverage with an enhanced and optimized sweetness profile.
Advancing bitterness modulation
HTBA is sharpening its focus on taste modulation by continually investing in innovative solutions that combine science, sustainability and superior taste.
Abolis, a leading biotech company, to develop strains for the sustainable production of high-value polyphenols, addressing supply chain challenges and fostering industry innovation,” states Morrison.“Most recently, we began a collaboration with
The company is also exploring innovative approaches to bitterness modulation. It has recently created a “novel bitterness profile” using multiple flavonoids to showcase a tonic water without quinine, opening up new taste experience opportunities for consumers.
“This demonstrates our ability to tailor flavor solutions across the board, whether enhancing or masking bitterness or achieving some other taste modulation objective, to meet diverse consumer and product-maker needs,” she concludes.
HTBA’s previous efforts at promoting natural taste modifiers included a scientific dossier to the European Food Safety Authority last year, which contributed to the organization’s approval of the use of naringenin extract as a flavoring substance in foods. The panel considered the manufacturing process, composition and stability of the ingredient and found “no concern” with respect to genotoxicity.