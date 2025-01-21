AeroFarms commercializes and scales climate-agnostic vertically farmed microgreens in US
AeroFarms, a US retail supplier of microgreens, has released a patented technology to grow highly nutritious microgreens at scale and has fully commercialized a climate-agnostic, economically viable vertical farming solution.
The development is being presented at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, this week (January 20–25), where leaders are exploring ways to improve global access to nutritional foods against a backdrop of ever-increasing chronic illness and healthcare costs, depleting natural resources and climate volatility.
This “unlock” provides an unprecedented means to nourish the world year-round with fresh, flavorful greens regardless of geographic location, while simultaneously minimizing the use of land and water, highlights the company.
“The challenge of feeding our world is not only defined by the quantity of calories, but rather the quality of calories consumed,” says Molly Montgomery, executive chair and CEO of AeroFarms, who is attending the WEF annual meeting in Davos.
“As of 2023, over 17 million people die each year due to malnutrition caused by insufficient access to vitamins, minerals, fiber and other micronutrients. According to studies by the US Department of Agriculture and University of Maryland, microgreens contain five to 40 times more of specific phytonutrients and vitamins than their mature plant counterparts.”
Scaling new product category
AeroFarms microgreens are grown in a vertical farm that leverages patented aeroponics technology, robotics, automated conveyance and AI — all sealed off from the outdoor environment.
The grower eliminates soil degradation and uses 90% less water and 230 times less land than traditional field farming. It claims its microgreens last longer and can be consumed conveniently without washing, because its plants are grown without human touch or pesticides.
AeroFarms currently represents over 70% of the US microgreens retail market. AeroFarms is creating a new product category within the produce section of the grocery store as consumers discover the robust flavors, versatility and exceptional nutritional benefits of microgreens.
Historically used as a garnish on soup, pasta and eggs, microgreens are now more commonly used as a substitute for leafy greens as the base ingredient in a center-of-plate salad.
“Over the last 15 months, AeroFarms has been laser-focused on the operation of its farm in Danville, Virginia,” says Montgomery.
“Our innovative engineers have worked side-by-side with produce industry veterans to unlock an economically viable business that grows nutrient-dense microgreens at scale. With the demonstrated success of our farm in Danville, we are currently planning the expansion of our farming solution to new geographies.”
“I look forward to engaging with leaders in Davos to explore how AeroFarms can play a pivotal role in providing food security and nutrition around the world.”