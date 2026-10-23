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Symrise boosts chicken ingredient production with €27.5M France expansion
Key takeaways
- Symrise expands its Berric, France, facility with a new cooking line and advanced spray-drying technology to increase chicken ingredient production capacity
- The expansion improves supply reliability and customer access across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
- The upgraded facility strengthens Symrise’s portfolio of chicken powders, broths, fats, flavors, and integrated taste solutions for food applications.
Symrise has expanded its chicken ingredient production capabilities at its Berric facility in France, marking a significant step in the company’s strategy to strengthen its global presence in taste, nutrition, and food ingredient solutions.
The €27.5 million (US$30.7 million) investment introduces a new cooking line and a state-of-the-art spray-drying tower, increasing production capacity, improving operational flexibility, and reinforcing supply reliability for customers worldwide.
The expansion combines advanced manufacturing technology with Symrise’s established expertise in chicken ingredients and flavor development. The project was designed and implemented by the company’s scientists and engineers, with financial support from the Brittany region and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.
Chicken ingredient portfolio expansion
The upgraded Berric facility enables Symrise to manufacture a broader range of chicken-based ingredients and taste solutions for food manufacturers. Its portfolio includes chicken powders, broths, fats, pieces, flavors, and integrated ingredient solutions designed to meet diverse taste and nutritional requirements.
By combining natural chicken ingredients with flavor creation, processing technology, and application expertise, Symrise aims to help customers develop products from initial concepts through to commercial production.
These capabilities support various savory food and nutritional applications, giving manufacturers greater flexibility in developing distinctive products that meet changing consumer preferences.
The new production infrastructure also enables the company to combine high-quality chicken ingredients with natural flavors, offering customers solutions tailored to different product formulations and market requirements.
Strengthening global supply
The investment significantly enhances Symrise’s ability to serve customers across multiple regions. Increased production capacity in France brings manufacturing closer to customers in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, while providing additional sourcing options for customers in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
For multinational food manufacturers, the expanded capabilities offer greater flexibility and improved supply resilience. Additional sourcing options can help businesses manage supply requirements more effectively while maintaining consistent access to essential ingredients.
The French expansion also complements Symrise’s established position in North America, creating a stronger international platform for chicken-based taste and nutrition solutions. By connecting regional manufacturing capabilities with global expertise, the company is positioning itself to support customers across a wider range of markets.
Building on local expertise
The Berric site brings more than 45 years of local chicken expertise to Symrise’s global operations. Its expanded capabilities combine this experience with the company’s international technologies, application knowledge, and market access.
“Starting the new facilities marks a major step for our global chicken business and our strategy of championing chicken across Food & Beverage and Pet Food,” says Antoine Coursault, global strategic growth competence chicken director at Symrise F&B.
“They combine state-of-the-art technology with our deep ingredient, flavor, and application expertise, expanding our capacity and flexibility. Customers gain reliable access to a broad portfolio of chicken taste and nutritional solutions. By connecting local expertise with global capabilities, we create added value for customers across regions”.
The investment also supports Symrise’s One Symrise strategy and the Food & Beverage division’s ambition to accelerate customer advantage and sustainable long-term growth.
With the new facilities operational, Symrise has strengthened its ability to scale production, develop its portfolio, and respond to evolving customer needs.
The expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to combining local manufacturing strength with global capabilities, creating a more flexible and resilient platform for future growth in chicken taste and nutrition solutions.
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