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Retail Soy Group launches policy framework as deforestation targets fall short
Key takeaways
- Retail Soy Group launches a model policy to help companies move from deforestation commitments to practical action in soy supply chains.
- Voluntary efforts have fallen short, with regulations like the EU Deforestation Regulation seen as essential to level the playing field.
- Progress will depend on combining supplier requirements, stronger enforcement, and financial incentives to protect forests.
A new model policy to help companies become more sustainable and turn commitments into actionable change has been launched after it was revealed that global soy pledges to deliver deforestation- and conversion-free supply chains have fallen short.
Today, the Retail Soy Group (RSG) unveils its new framework for more sustainable soy sourcing, providing companies with the latest guidance from the Accountability Framework initiative).
In recent years, some global retailers and food companies have been working toward ambitious deforestation commitments to ensure a more sustainable soy supply chain. But many are struggling, according to RSG, as making measurable change across such a complex commodity market is extremely challenging.
Soy sustainability efforts stall
There has been some progress to strengthen corporate policies, enhance transparency, and support responsible production, including certification schemes and landscape initiatives, but voluntary commitments alone have not delivered. Targets for 2025 have not materialized.
According to RSG, without clear, market-wide rules that apply to everyone, progress remains limited — highlighting the need for regulation such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which has faced a series of complications and delays.
Limitations of voluntary protections
Recent events have shown that voluntary protections in production areas can be fragile. In January, several major soy exporters left the Amazon Soy Moratorium. Retailers responded by warning traders that this could weaken efforts to prevent deforestation and undo progress made over the past two decades.
Delivering deforestation- and conversion-free soy requires a coordinated approach built on focused supplier requirements, strong regulation to create a level playing field, and direct incentives for producers to protect forests. The new RSG Model Policy turns this into practical guidance, helping companies implement consistent standards for sourcing, traceability, monitoring, and accountability.
Turning commitments into supply chain change
Will Schreiber, representative for RSG, tells Food Ingredients First how eliminating deforestation and land conversion from soy supply chains requires stronger regulatory frameworks and greater investment in sustainable production.
“The biggest barrier has been the continued absence of market-level regulation to eliminate deforestation from at risk commodities. It was expected that the private and public sector would each play their role in driving this change, but the continued delays in the EUDR, and the UK Forest Risk Commodities secondary legislation, have presented a material blocker to the commercial case for driving segregated supply chains,” he says.
“This is a model policy for implementing commitments companies may have already made, or are yet to, set. By standardizing reporting structures, establishing a clear preference hierarchy, and having common definitions and thresholds, supply chains have the potential for more consistent customer expectations.”
Coordinated action crucial
Schreiber explains why “coordinated action” between governments, companies, and producers is crucial to deliver deforestation-free soy supply chains. But what does this look like in reality, and what needs to change for it to happen at scale?
“Aligned incentives and disincentives for production combined with multiple angles for compliance checks. For example, a producing nation can police deforestation events and prosecute bad actors, but private sector companies can also play a critical role in verifying their own supply chains aren’t connected to these landscapes.”
“If government enforcement doesn’t occur, then the situation just gets worse, and private companies may struggle to mitigate risks or secure supply,” says Schreiber.
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