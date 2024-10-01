September in review: Tackling deforestation, trade disputes and animal welfare reform
This month, animal welfare regulation revisions were in the spotlight alongside growing concerns over the EU Deforestation Act and its impact on certain F&B businesses. We also highlighted trade disputes, such as the ongoing F&B restrictions coming out of China targeting certain EU imports.
This month’s coverage also included a series of high-profile interviews with leading F&B executives and key stakeholders from NGOs and animal welfare groups, environmental organizations and trade bodies.
We also highlighted a number of food tech innovations, discussed the market dynamics within the plant-based space and examined the EU’s wine sector crisis, and debated deregulating non-genomic techniques (NGTs).
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
Pomace to pectin: Cargill upcycles fruit for elevating dairy and alt-dairy texture and stability
Cargill spoke to us about utilizing apple pomace and citrus peels to develop pectin solutions that resonate with consumer preferences for natural and label-friendly, plant-based and reduced-sugar products. The company formulates pectin solutions that are water-soluble texturizers, highly functional and have gelling, stabilizing and thickening properties. We discussed the topic further with Cargill’s pectin expert.
Price parity and climate concerns challenge adoption of plant-based meat in UK, flags The Food Foundation
While demand for plant-based meat alternatives continues to expand as consumers inch toward healthier and environmentally friendly food choices, Rebecca Tobi, senior business and investor engagement manager at The Food Foundation, told us the UK “lags behind” European countries in terms of price parity between plant-based meat and regular meat, which affects adoption rates. She also addressed the potential of the UK’s meat alternatives industry and the need for consumers and F&B businesses to diversify protein sources.
Indonesia and Malaysia call for EUDR postponement amid concerns over smallholder farmers
Renewed calls for the forthcoming EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) to be postponed were raised in September as palm oil stakeholders from Indonesia and Malaysia met with counterparts in Brussels and Rotterdam for a series of discussions and events on sustainable vegetable oils. Hailed as a vital turning point in the global fight against deforestation, the EUDR, which entered into force in June 2023, is due to apply from December 2024. Following this 18-month transition, palm oil, coffee, cocoa and soy businesses will have to prove their products are not linked in any way to deforestation.
Interview: ADM stands by nutrition strategy amid plant-based slowdown
ADM reinforced its commitment to integrated nutrition solutions across its ingredient portfolio and alternative protein innovation amid a slowdown in the plant-based space. The company maintains that nutrition solutions for people and pets will continue to underpin its consolidation strategy and uncover new growth opportunities. ADM’s Ian Pinner, senior vice president, president of the Nutrition division and chief sales and marketing officer, tells us why investors should not be concerned by the plant-based market’s slowdown and how ADM will continue to integrate value-added nutrition across its ingredient portfolio.
EU wine crisis: Calls for digital labeling and sustainability amid climate challenges and consumption dip
The European Committee of Wine Companies (CEEV), an association representing the wine sector, outlined its vision to address the challenges plaguing EU wine companies in crucial talks with member states. The committee proposed solutions to ensure sustainability and competitiveness, including easing bureaucratic rules and implementing a digitized, robust labeling system for more effective cross-border sales of wine online.
Nutri-Score creator: Danone’s decision to drop labels from dairy and plant-based drinks “regrettable”
Danone announced it would phase out the Nutri-Score label from its dairy and plant-based drinks packaging in Europe, following an amendment classifying such drinks under the “beverage category.” Food Ingredient First spoke with Professor Serge Hercberg, from the University Sorbonne in Paris, France — on whose work the Nutri-Score is based — to examine the utility of the voluntary packaging logo for F&B companies and consumers and his stance on Danone’s move to scrap it.
EU Commission updates: New animal welfare commissioner, agri-food sector defends economic value
The European Commission (EC) announced several key changes impacting the F&B industry, including strengthening its agenda on animal welfare, economic competitiveness and environmental sustainability. Notably, the Commission has included a commissioner dedicated to improving animal welfare standards in the College of Commissioners. We examined the impacts of the proposed changes. Earlier in the month, animal protection groups welcomed the conclusions of the ECs Strategic Dialogue, which is set to inform the EU’s vision for agriculture and food in the first 100 days of Ursula von der Leyen’s second term as EC president.
Defending dairy: European Commission hits back at China over “questionable allegations”
The European Commission launched a consultation request at the World Trade Organization, challenging China’s initiation of an anti-subsidy investigation against imports of some EU dairy products. This marked the first time the EU has challenged an investigation at its initiation stage and aims to defend the interests of the EU dairy industry and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) against “abusive proceedings” from China.
Seeds of doubt: EU auditors pinpoint organic sector failures amid fears farming targets are “out of reach”
Around €12 billion of EU funding has been provided since 2014, but despite this investment, the organic sector has not been adequately nurtured, and the target of Europe reaching 25% oforganically farmed land by 2030 is seemingly “out of reach,” according to a new audit. One of the key findings is that the current strategy has “significant shortcomings and the future strategy and goals for organics do not go far enough.
NGT deregulation could threaten transparency and organic farmers, warns VLOG director
As the EU debates deregulating non-genomic techniques (NGTs), a growing chorus of watchdogs warn that an absence of mandatory labeling of NGTs and detection methods can have serious implications for multiple stakeholders, including organic farmers, non-GMO F&B businesses and consumers.