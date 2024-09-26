Seeds of doubt: EU auditors pinpoint organic sector failures amid fears farming targets are “out of reach”
26 Sep 2024 --- Around €12 billion of EU funding has been provided since 2014, but despite this investment, the organic sector has not been adequately nurtured, and the target of Europe reaching 25% of organically farmed land by 2030 is seemingly “out of reach,” according to a new audit.
This week, concerns grow for the future of the EU’s organic sector as the European Court of Auditors (ECA) publishes its report, which sows doubt about the effectiveness of EU support for organic farming.
One of the key findings is that the current strategy has “significant shortcomings and the future strategy and goals for organics do not go beyond 2030.” The report notes how European policies and strategies are weakened by “gaps and inconsistencies.”
“European agriculture is becoming greener and organic farming plays a key role in that. But for lasting success, it is not enough to focus on increasing just the area of land that is organically farmed. More needs to be done to support the sector as a whole – developing the market and boosting production,” says Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, the ECA member responsible for the audit.
“Otherwise, we risk creating a lopsided system that is entirely dependent on EU funds rather than a thriving industry spurred on by informed consumers.”
Support for organic farming should “aim wider”
Another finding is that organic production remains a niche market.
Data shows that Europe’s farmers received around €12 billion (US$13.4 billion) of support from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to convert to or maintain organic farming practices during 2014-2022.
And almost €15 billion (US$16.7 billion) more is planned until 2027.
But, the uptake of organic farming varies significantly across EU countries. For instance, less than 5% of the agricultural area of the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Malta and Bulgaria has transitioned into organic farmland, while Austria has a 25% uptake.
The report warns that to meet 2030 targets, the adoption rate of organic farming practices in Europe would need to double.
Organic production remains a small market
The auditors pointed out that farmers can receive EU money even if they do not apply the crop rotation or animal welfare standards that are basic principles of organic farming. They also found obtaining authorization for non-organic seeds when planting organic crops was a common legal practice.
“CAP support was meant to compensate farmers for the additional costs of and income lost by switching from conventional to organic farming. As organic farmers were not required to produce any organic products in order to receive EU money, this contributes to a situation where organic production remains a very small market, accounting for no more than 4% of the total EU food market,” says an ECA statement.
Lack of vision?
The auditors also highlight inadequate and unquantifiable goals for the EU organic sector while pinpointing the lack of ways to measure progress or objectives to ensure long-term stability.
Many believe the non-binding 25% target that the EU has set for the sector to increase the area to be farmed organically by 2030 needs to go further.
In 2022, approximately 17 million hectares were farmed organically in the EU, 10.5% of the total utilized agricultural area.
The ECA hails organic farming—which aims to produce food using natural substances and processes, contributing to greater biodiversity and less water, air, and soil pollution—as an essential component of the EU’s farm-to-fork strategy.
Earlier this year, the director of IFOAM Organics Europe highlighted the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.
By Gaynor Selby