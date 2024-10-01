GoodMills Innovation to highlight refined and functional cereals and pulses at FiE 2024
GoodMills Innovation is set to showcase a range of plant-based solutions at the forthcoming Food Ingredients Europe (FiE). The innovations are all based on the Hamburg-based company’s extensive raw material and process expertise, with components of cereals and pulses refined to offer impressive new functionalities.
GoodMills Innovation recently received funding from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) for its extrusion work, which played a key role in the development of the Vitatex range of texturants. Visitors to FiE will be able to explore innovative wheat, soy and pea-based texturants, and taste various meat and fish substitutes.
Texture optimization
The focus will be on two newly introduced pea texturants, Vitatex Pea Flakes M SVP and Vitatex Pea Flakes M SVP Pro, as well as a texturant made from two protein sources, fava bean and wheat.
Among the pea texturants, the Pro variant in particular has a unique fibrous structure that has not previously been achieved in a pea-based product on the market. It is ideal for vegetable nuggets, chunks or tuna alternatives, as it creates a long fiber structure with anticipated bite and mouthfeel.
The texture easily absorbs and releases water, giving end products a particularly succulent bite.
The new texturates are also highly resistant to shear forces, especially during the cutting process. Compared to conventional wheat texturates, they can be cut flexibly and adapted to the desired texture of the end product. This flexibility makes Vitatex Pea Flakes M SVP Pro an all-rounder that can be used on its own or in combination with other texturants to create specific textures.
Meanwhile, Vitatex Wheat Fava Flakes SVP Pro is in the final stage of development and has a highly fibrous structure, meaty, firm bite and bright appearance. Thanks to its water absorption capacity, it forms a good structure with ideal porosity and is suitable for applications such as nuggets and schnitzels, but also plant-based tuna.
Protein-rich pulses for a nutrition boost
GoodMills Innovation will highlight applications for protein-rich pulse flours at the trade show. Extracted from fava beans, peas, red and yellow lentils using an air separation process, the flours are perfect for use in pulse pasta, among other products.
The company will also showcase a new protein fortification product. Called GoWell Tasty, it is a flavorless, high-quality, vegan, clean label protein blend for baked goods such as bread, cakes, bars or cookies.
This versatile product can be easily integrated into existing recipes, enabling bakeries and the bakery industry to meet the growing demand for protein-rich foods. GoWell Tasty contains proteins from field beans and peas, sunflower protein and wheat protein.
Fiber enrichment
With Snow Prebiotic Fibres, GoodMills Innovation is highlighting a recently launched product. This multi-fiber complex delivers outstanding results for baked goods regarding baking technology, sensory properties and nutritional physiology.
It enables bread, rolls, biscuits, waffles, pancakes and bars to be made with an effective fiber content without compromising taste or mouthfeel. Additionally, Snow Prebiotic Fibres offer clear advantages in terms of freshness and bite. The fiber blend is easy to handle and can be incorporated into a wide range of recipes.