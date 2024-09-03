Pomace to pectin: Cargill upcycles fruit for elevating dairy and alt-dairy texture and stability
03 Sep 2024 --- Cargill is utilizing apple pomace and citrus peels to develop pectin solutions that resonate with consumer preferences for natural and label-friendly, plant-based and reduced-sugar products. The company formulates pectin solutions that are water-soluble texturizers, highly functional and have gelling, stabilizing and thickening properties.
Different types of pectin are defined by their gelation system and the ingredient is used in various F&B formulations — from non-dairy desserts, yogurts and sour creams to acid dairy drinks, thermized yogurts, jams and jellies — making it a versatile component in products.
Food Ingredients First speaks with Nadia Ahmad, product line director, pectin, at Cargill, to understand how pectin acts as a tool to aid F&B manufacturers keep pace with the trends emerging across the healthy ingredient and lifestyle segment.
“Five out of ten (53%) consumers in Europe recognize pectin as a food ingredient and 62% advocate for natural ingredients as part of a healthy diet,” she says, citing Innova Health & Nutrition Survey 2023.
Consumer interest in natural and organic products is also on the rise, with 30% of new jams and 25% of new dairy products containing pectin featuring organic claims, as indicated by Innova Market Insights 2024 data.
“In addition, 83% of new jam and 33% of dairy launches with pectin boast reduced sugar content, highlighting the important role this ingredient can play in offering conscious consumers more choice.”
Low-sugar and texture hurdles
Pectin is label-friendly and suitable for vegetarian and vegan options, leading to its widespread application in the F&B industry. The ingredient, however, is complex to work with and presents hurdles in achieving the desired texture and stability in products, flags Ahmad.
Its “unique gelling properties and the variations in behavior,” depending on the fruit source and processing conditions, act as deterrents.
“To overcome these challenges, our dedicated applications and technical experts work closely with manufacturers in labs and pilot-scale testing facilities to tailor our pectin solutions to meet specific needs, striving for successful formulation and texture outcomes.”
Another notable challenge is meeting consumer demands for label-friendly ingredients and reduced-sugar products.
“Pectin typically requires a substantial amount of sugar to set properly, which can be problematic in formulations aimed at health-conscious consumers. However, Cargill’s technical advancements have enabled the use of pectin in low-sugar applications, maintaining the desired product qualities,” she explains.
Smooth integration for stability
Cargill’s pectin portfolio — UniPECTINE — includes high methoxyl (HM) and low methoxyl (LM) pectin solutions, which cater to acid and neutral environments, low and high sugar concentrations, as well as high-temperature processing.
“HM pectins, characterized by a degree of esterification (DE) of 50 or above, are ideal for high-sugar, acidic environments, commonly used in jams, jellies, and certain confectioneries. In contrast, LM pectins, with a DE below 50, form gels in the presence of calcium, making them suitable for neutral or low-sugar applications like yogurts and fruit preparations,” elaborates Ahmad.
The company formulates the ingredient by developing a “pectin pre-solution,” dispersing pectin in other ingredients to prevent clumping and then heating to activate the pectin.
“This method ensures that the pectin integrates smoothly into the final product. The addition of acidic ingredients and the precise control of temperature and setting times are crucial for achieving the desired texture and stability in the final product.”
Beyond jams
Though primarily associated with jams and jellies, pectin’s versatility extends beyond these products.
The ingredients can meet the gelling needs required to replace animal-derived ingredients in chewy candies and gummy supplements and help food manufacturers tap into plant-based offerings.
“It also plays a crucial role in delivering the smooth, creamy texture that is essential to quality in dairy products, such as yogurts,” Ahmad tells us.
LM pectin is used to help provide a gelled or creamy texture in acidic (including fermented) and neutral dairy & plant-based dairy products. HM pectin can “protect the proteins in acidic conditions” and enhance mouthfeel.
Pectin is also used in fruit preparations, bake-stable fruit fillings, as well as in glazes and decorations, gelling sugars, confectionery and beverages.
Rescuing food waste
Cargill sources its pectin ingredients from various high-quality raw materials, primarily apple pomace and citrus peels, which are byproducts of fruit juice production.
“This not only provides an “upcycled” solution but also meets the growing demand for label-friendly, vegetarian and vegan ingredients.”
Cargill is also sharpening its focus on “reliable pectin” by investing in advanced facilities and more sustainable production practices. The company’s plant in Malchin, Germany, partners with a local biomass facility to reduce waste and secure renewable steam for pectin production, “exemplifying a circular economy model.”
upcycles citrus peels to formulate its Genu Pectin and Nutrava Citrus Fiber solutions and sugar beets to manufacture Genu Beta Pectin.Another company rescuing fruit waste is CP Kelco, which
Meanwhile, technical properties like pectin’s “clean flavor release and higher melting point” elevate the sensory experience and stability of products, especially in warmer climates, explains Ahmad.
“Its adaptability makes it a valuable ingredient across diverse applications, from dairy products and confectioneries to pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, continually evolving to help meet market demands and consumer preferences.”
Innovation strides
Cargill has recently launched its new range of LM pectins under the LMC Plus range, targeting fruit applications (jam, high fruit spreads, and jellies) with different sugar levels and bakery fillings.
“It provides a consistent and stable texture, as well as a nice body, in reduced-sugar jam. It also has better gel strength performance than standard LMC (non-amidated) and enables great fruit suspension.”
The food corporation has also developed a new solution to meet consumers’ needs for “organic fermented dairy” and plant-based alternatives to dairy products.
“The LMC Plus range for dairy delivers smooth texture and nice appearance to stirred yogurt and brings superior body and mouthfeel,” she concludes.
