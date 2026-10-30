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SupplySide Global 2026 live: Prinova interview explores clear protein and functional hydration
Key takeaways
- Prinova showcases clear pea protein, social-occasion nutrition, and beauty-from-within concepts at SupplySide Global 2026.
- Natural colors and multifunctional formulas bring challenges around taste, stability, and ingredient compatibility.
- The company stresses evidence-aligned claims and early development support to move prototypes into production.
Prinova is taking protein beyond the traditional shake at SupplySide Global 2026 (Oct 28–30), with a clear pea protein beverage designed to deliver a lighter, juice-like drinking experience. The company also presents its PreSip and PostSip nutrition systems to explore how functional ingredients can fit specific moments in consumers’ daily lives.
Speaking with Food Ingredients First during the Las Vegas, US, event, Tim Gran, specialty development manager at Prinova USA, says consumers increasingly connect protein with everyday wellness, from satiety and weight management to muscle preservation and healthy aging.
“It also brings plant-based nutrition into the refreshing beverage space, allowing consumers to increase protein intake without the heaviness, dairy content, or creamy sensory profile of a traditional protein shake.”
Making plant protein refreshing
For Prinova, clear pea protein offers a plant-based, dairy-free option for consumers seeking convenient protein in a refreshing format. Achieving that experience requires careful control of protein concentration, acidity, and flavor.
“We selected a protein source designed to dissolve clearly, optimized the pH to maintain transparency, and used natural flavors with a touch of sweetness to create a clean, refreshing finish,” Gran explains.
Our recent coverage of functional food formulation explored how Kerry, dsm-firmenich, and Cargill approach effective doses, ingredient compatibility, taste, and shelf life across everyday formats.
Hydration moves into social occasions
Prinova’s PreSip and PostSip concepts apply an occasion-led approach to nutrition before and after drinking alcohol.
“Consumers want to preserve social occasions without losing the next day, and this demo resonates with people balancing drinking occasions with work, parenting, exercise, travel, and general health goals,” says Gran.
Hydration’s expansion beyond sports also informs the concepts. PostSip draws on consumers’ familiarity with electrolyte powders, giving brands a recognizable format for a different use occasion.
PreSip combines 300 mG of Setria glutathione with vitamins C and E, B vitamins, ginger, and milk thistle. PostSip contains 250 mG of Setria alongside magnesium, sodium, potassium, and calcium, plus 100 mG of caffeine.
Gran says the formulations draw on published research on individual ingredients, including studies examining oral glutathione supplementation and the body’s glutathione stores.
Prinova also advises brands to focus on substantiated structure and function claims and responsible-consumption messaging.
Gran describes the positioning as “nutritional support before and after a social occasion, rather than as permission to overconsume.”
Natural colors demand rises
Color is another area where customer expectations are increasing the technical demands on formulators.
Gran says interest in recognizable ingredients and cleaner labels is driving demand for colors derived from beet, spirulina, turmeric, paprika, and fruit or vegetable concentrates. Regulatory scrutiny and retailer reformulation initiatives are reinforcing the shift.
However, manufacturers must account for higher costs, agricultural supply variability, off-notes, and sensitivity to pH, heat, light, oxygen, and minerals.
“Natural color selection is becoming a technical formulation decision, not simply an ingredient substitution,” he says.
Prinova has recently expanded its natural color portfolio to help customers address these challenges, according to Gran.
The commercialization process
Our recent interview with ADM examines a similar push to make targeted nutrition accessible through familiar products. The company’s SupplySide Global 2026 showcase includes biotic slushies, digestive support muffins, and a GLP-1 companion protein bar, connecting microbiome innovation with practical taste, texture, and processing considerations.
For Gran, turning a concept into a viable product requires development teams to consider manufacturing from the outset.
Prinova’s support includes bench development, sensory optimization, pilot trials, packaging evaluation, and accelerated and real-time stability studies. Scale-up work also addresses powder flow, blend uniformity, ingredient overages, and availability.
“We support brands through the full commercialization process, translating a promising prototype into a product that can be manufactured consistently at scale,” he says.
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