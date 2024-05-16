PepsiCo injects £8M into UK Pipers Crisps facility to boost production
16 May 2024 --- PepsiCo has invested £8 million (US$10.1 million) in its Pipers Crisps manufacturing site located in the UK, to boost production of the popular snack by nearly 80%. The factory will replace existing crisp fryers with new energy-efficient models and install new packaging machines to reduce the site’s greenhouse gas emissions by over 200 metric tons a year, working toward its net zero goal by 2040.
The F&B giant will also use the cash influx to upgrade facilities for the factory’s 100 local employees, including improving workspaces and staff changing rooms.
“From small independent pubs, cafes and farm shops to working with some of the UK’s biggest wholesalers and hospitality operators, the funding will help us bring our delicious crisps to more people, wherever they are and expand our brand internationally,” says Mirjam Fogarty, head of operations at Pipers Crisps.
The move coincides with the snack brand's 20th anniversary and marks five years since PepsiCo acquired the brand.
Expanding distribution
Pipers Crisps is a premium snack in the UK’s “away from home” crisp market and accounts for a third of all sales in the segment amid rapidly increasing customer demand.
Pipers’ expanded distribution network includes national wholesalers such as Booker, Brakes and Bidfood, alongside hospitality operators Mitchell & Butlers, Stonegate and Youngs, to meet consumer demand for “quality crisps” across the country.
The brand’s export business is worth over £2 million (US$2.53 million) and it dispatches products to countries and regions including France, Italy and Scandinavia.
The recent investment is expected to help the brand unlock further export opportunities for the brand, including in the Middle East, China and Japan.
Business moves
PepsiCo has continued to invest in its UK manufacturing sites, with a total of £127 million (US$ 137.9 million) committed in investment over the last four years, including a £58 (US$63 million) investment in its Leicester factory announced last year.
“This forms part of PepsiCo’s ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and success of the UK, making some of Britain’s most iconic brands — including Walkers, Doritos, Quavers, Wotsits, Monster Munch and Quaker Oats across sites up and down the country,” notes the company.
PepsiCo generated over US$91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by its complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream.
The company has also recently diversified its ingredients portfolio across Europe and renewed its commitment to delivering 145 billion portions of legumes, whole grains, plant-based proteins, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds by 2030.
Meanwhile, PepsiCo dived into artificial intelligence last year to develop “silent Doritos” by leveraging AI-enabled technology that enables gamers to enjoy its tortilla chips without distracting other players.
Edited by Insha Naureen