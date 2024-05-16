Vitafoods Europe 2024 live: dsm-firmenich unveils innovative microbiome-targeted vitamin B2 solution
At the ongoing Vitafoods Europe trade show in Geneva, Switzerland, dsm-firmenich launches the “biotic” vitamin, Humiome B2, designed to ensure targeted vitamin B2 delivery — releasing around 90% of the vitamin in the lower intestine and colon. The ingredient delivers prebiotic-like benefits that modulate and nourish the gut microbiome to support gut barrier integrity, immunity, mental well-being and metabolic health.
The company employs its IP-protected Microbiome Targeted Technology to ensure that the vitamin reaches the body’s microbiota. In standard vitamin B2 or riboflavin solutions, the vitamin is mainly absorbed in the small intestine.
At Vitafoods, Nutrition Insight catches up with Ruedi Duss, global gut and metabolic lead at dsm-firmenich, to discuss the company’s latest microbiome solution.
The new technology delivers Humiome B2 directly to the colon, Duss explains. “Over the years, we developed techniques, filed IP and managed to cover vitamin B2 with two layers. The outer coating is using a pH-responsive shellac solution that prevents the early release in the stomach.”
“The second, enzyme-responsive Ca-alginate layer will go all the way through the small intestine and only toward the very end, early colon release and dissolve B2 to the colon. That’s how we manage to bring B2 to the colon, over 90% of a 10 mg solution will reach the colon, versus basically zero in a conventional impact. Doing so, we offer a biotic vitamin.”
Holistic gut health
The new product is built on dsm-firmenich’s “ecosystems” approach to unlock holistic health from the gut. The company aims to maintain gut balance and function by supporting and preserving the key pillars of the gut ecosystem — a healthy gut environment, keystone species, gut barrier integrity and microbiome-independent mechanisms.
“In recent years, we have moved into ‘health from the gut’ benefits. We have chosen to research vitamin B2 and understand more about its potential benefits and if we could formulate it in a way that will allow us to deliver it to the colon,” states Duss.
“Typically vitamins will be absorbed in the small intestine. Among regular vitamins, almost zero will reach the colon, assuming we have a 10 mg dose. Now, what we have realized is that if we manage to bring vitamin B2 to the colon, we can actually see a lot of additional benefits, other than the typical energy-related benefits of vitamin B2.”
The new ingredient can also work alongside other gut health enablers, such as pro-, pre- and postbiotics and human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs). Recently, the company told us that consumer awareness of HMOs is growing as research underscores their benefits in cognitive development through the gut-microbiome-brain axis.
Humiome B2, which was initially launched in the EMEA and North America regions, helps to maximize the bioavailability of vitamin B2 and offers functional benefits to formulators, such as enhancing vitamin stability by protecting against humidity, light and oxygen.
Targeted delivery system
Humiome B2 is the first product in the company’s Humiome portfolio that features the Microbiome Targeted Technology. This dual-action colon-targeted delivery system utilizes an innovative two-layer natural coating.
An outer layer protects the vitamin B2 core from the acidic environment of the stomach and small intestine. It can withstand digestive enzymes and a low pH, ensuring the inner layer remains intact until it reaches the colon.
Once there, the inner coating dissolves and releases the vitamin, allowing it to nourish and support the growth of beneficial bacteria, provide detoxification and reduce reactive oxygen species.
“What you want to make sure is first of all, that the release of B2 is really happening. Under real conditions, up to 90% of B2 will be released,” asserts Duss.
“You have a number of physiological models, such as Gastro-Intestinal Model TIM-1 and Gastro-Intestinal Model TIM-2. These are models mimicking the digestive tract like the stomach and small intestine and that simulate the physiological conditions of the colon. Of course, our evicence is based on human clinical studies.”
At Vitafoods Europe, the company has also presented supplement solutions based on omega fatty acids and vitamin D, offering visitors the chance to taste-test a new food fortification format for medical nutrition.
Moreover, together with Indena the company has unveiled combined biotic and botanical concepts at the show.
By Milana Nikolova, with live reporting from Jolanda van Hal at Vitafoods Europe 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland