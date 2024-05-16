Revo Foods taps alt-seafood demand with 2.0 version of pea protein salmon slices
16 May 2024 --- Revo Foods, a Viennese start-up, has unveiled its “enhanced” version 2.0 of its Revo Salmon — Smokey Slices — a 100% plant-based smoked salmon alternative based on pea protein.
The Smokey Slices come in two flavors: Smokey Style and Dill & Lemon Style. The vegan alternative, which boasts an orange-red color, is inspired by wild salmon. The product is available in the Revo Onlineshop and in Austrian Supermarkets.
“Our goal is to create genuine alternatives that not only offer excellent taste and texture but also provide nutritional benefits while taking off of the pressure on marine ecosystems,” says Nike Farag, creative manager at Revo Foods.
“We are Inspired by Mother Nature, we may not yet achieve her perfection, but we are committed to protecting her and treating her right.”
Elevated credentials
The brands’ latest are designed with enhanced bioavailability in mind, meaning that the consumed protein source is very digestible by the body.
After this recipe optimization, version 2.0 brings a brand-new taste created from carefully selected ingredients such as microalgae oils (DHA, EPA), high-quality pea proteins, and sea salt.
The Smokey Slices also contain fibers and essential vitamins (Vitamin E, B12, B6). Also the omega 3 fatty acid content is higher than in some aquacultured salmon products. Also, 100 g of Smokey Slices already cover 50% of the daily vitamin E requirement.
According to Revo Foods, its products are set apart from other fish alternatives on the market by providing high nutritional benefits.
A solution to a big problem
With the ecological crisis and rising marine pollution in the seafood industry today, there is a growing demand for more sustainable alternatives — without toxin contamination, which is attributed to ocean acidification and marine pollution from plastics and chemical waste.
Furthermore, the habitat of wild salmon is affected by conventional salmon from aquaculture.
Earlier this month in the UK, seafood welfare charity WildFish issued a formal appeal to reverse a decision allowing Scottish farmed salmon to be labeled simply as “Scottish salmon,” arguing that it is “likely to mislead consumers” and does not meet EU legal obligations on quality schemes for agricultural products and foodstuffs.
Revo Foods develops new food technologies as a solution to ecological challenges.
The company has raised over €1.2 million (US$1.299 million) (more than 80% of the funding maximum of €1.5 million (US$1.623 million)) to develop new solutions in the space. Digital shares in Revo Foods can be acquired with an investment starting at €100 until June 22, 2024.
With the capital raised, Revo Foods is expanding the production capacity of its 3D food printing technology to kickstart a large-scale production of The Filet Inspired by Salmon (2.0) starting in autumn 2024.
Last year, we reported that Revo Foods formulated its vegan salmon filet using 3D-printing techniques, which was hailed as the “first 3D-printed mycoprotein fish.”
The company went on to develop a high-precision extrusion system for mass production and customization of 3D-printed meat alternatives.
